Chris Brown's comment on Rihanna's carnival photo did not go unnoticed

Last night, as Rihanna broke the internet with her latest look – a jewel-encrusted bikini complete with gladiator sandals and turquoise hair – her ex-boyfriend, Chris Brown let her know that he too, approved. The singer commented on Rihanna's Instagram snap with the two-eyes emoji, suggesting he was looking and liking what he was seeing.

In less than an hour, over 4,000 of Rihanna's fans had liked Brown's commented. However, not everyone approved of his input. Highlights included: "@chrisbrownofficial LEAVE HER ALONE GET A JOB" and "@chrisbrownofficial u had your chance. Move over. Schnnaaaaccckk!" while another follower said: "Pls keep your negative energy away from Rihanna @chrisbrownofficial".

Fans have every reason to be defensive of Rihanna as she was victim to assault at the hands of Brown back in 2009. Although she forgave him and they got back together, they eventually split for good.

"I don't hate him," she told Vanity Fair in 2015. "I will care about him until the day I die. We're not friends, but it's not like we're enemies. We don't have much of a relationship now."

