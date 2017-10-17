Win a week’s ski holiday for two to Flaine, France, worth £2,000

The Grand Massif is regarded as one of the best ski areas in all of France. With around 265km of pistes, this extensive and snow-sure region offers terrain to suit all abilities, making it a rewarding destination for skiers and snowboarders of all kinds.

Just a short transfer away from Geneva, the resort of Flaine is an excellent base for exploring the Grand Massif. As well as 149 slopes served by 70 lifts, there are off-piste routes for more adventurous riders, and one of Europe’s biggest snowparks with a halfpipe, boardercross course and numerous jumps.

Meanwhile, the ski area’s wide, spacious blue pistes are a perfect place for learners to practise and move up to the next level.

Sunweb is offering the chance to win a week’s holiday for two people in Flaine, departing March 10 2018. The prize includes flights, transfers and accommodation, plus six-day lift passes covering the entire area, giving you the opportunity to explore each and every run, without limitations. You’ll also receive six days’ free ski hire with a Bronze package from Skiset, one of the top equipment providers in the French Alps.

The competition winner and their guest will stay in a self-catering apartment at Les Terrasses d’Hélios. This Pierre et Vacances residence in Flaine has ski-in/ski-out access to the slopes, and you’ll enjoy free use of the wellbeing area, with spa treatments available at extra cost. What’s more, Sunweb’s in-resort rep will be on hand to make sure everything runs smoothly during your stay.

Terms and conditions apply. Competition closes at midnight on November 20, 2017.

