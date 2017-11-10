Why Ed Sheeran's new music video proves that skiing makes the most romantic holiday

Ed Sheeran’s latest video, to accompany Perfect, the third release from his massive-selling ÷ album, has been given the perfect romantic ambience by its location - the keen skier filmed it in a snowy ski resort, Hintertux in Austria, last month.

The script for the video was written by Sheeran and collaborator Jason Koeing, who also directed, and fits the song’s narrative, of falling in love with a girl he grew up with.

It shows Sheeran meeting up with his sweetheart (played by actress Zoey Deutch) in a mountain hut, and then wooing her with the help of a series of unremittingly romantic situations set off by the snowy setting.

While he does have the advantage of being able to ramp up the certainty of romance with a personal redition of song he has written for her, it’s no surprise to us that the lovers’ relationship is sealed while skiing.

Here are our top eight reasons why a ski resort is the perfect holiday setting for lovers.

1. It’s like living in a snow globe

Big fluffy snowflakes and a thick blanket of pristine white coating buildings and weighing down the trees just makes the world seem a better place, setting the scene for love. And as Sheeran and Deutch demonstrate, couples can slow dance in their own glittering romantic bubble, or just lie down in the stuff and make beautiful snow angels together.

2. Breathtaking scenery

Massive, awe-inspiring mountains, nature at its most pristine, wilderness on tap, trees to play in, how can a heart not just melt in the presence of such majesty?

3. It’s Christmas every day

In ski resorts, sparkly lights and prettily decorated trees complemented by happy people wearing reindeer jumpers wrapping their woolly gloves around glasses of steaming gluwein are not just for Christmas - and neither is the festive, happiness-inspiring feeling that brings. Problems are forgotten, love blooms, job done.

4. Cosy chalets

A glowing real fire to combat the cold outside and give the excuse to strip off the ski wear, heavy curtains shutting out the dark night and prying eyes, fluffy rugs, sink into sofas, plus mountain-rustic heart designs everywhere you look... Ski chalets have the ideal romance-to-the-fore ambience for pouncing on one’s beloved.

A cosy ski chalet like Chalet Etoile in Nendaz is the perfect romantic hideaway More

5. Chairlifts

Slow two-person chairlifts like the one Sheeran and his lady ride in the video give the perfect opportunity for all-alone time while pressed unavoidably close to each other. Find the longest one you can, and don’t forget to rest your head endearingly against your partner’s à la Sheeran as you ascend to bliss. Modern six-seaters and crowded cable-cars may not be quite as conducive to romantic chat, but the public environment at least gives anyone struggling for chat-up lines the excuse to squeeze close in silence.

