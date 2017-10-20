Team GB’s Winter Olympian Aimee Fuller shares her favourite resorts for early-season snowboarding

As the autumn leaves start to fall and the temperature drops, the rain that’s falling in the UK has already turned to snow at some of the world’s snow-sure and high-altitude ski resorts.

So it’s time to dig your equipment out of the attic and get ready for the winter with some pre-season skiing or snowboarding. I certainly will be.

The winter of 2017/18 is set to be a big one for the entire British Ski and Snowboard team. My sights are firmly set on the Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea, next February and after a summer of working on epic projects like Sky Sports’ Mission Mudder series, I’m ready to get back on my board and get my head in the game – and so should you.

Before you head to the airport, though, don’t miss the chance to find your feet again at your local indoor slope. For me, it’s The Snow Centre in Hemel Hempstead – just a 20-minute train journey from London Euston station. The indoor facilities help me keep my shred legs on all year round, and it’s possible to ride more laps and more rails here in one hour than anywhere else I know.

This is one of my favourite times of the year to go snowboarding. Here are my favourite places for some early-season shredding before the season gets into full swing.

The Snow Centre in Hemel Hempstead allows the option to train all year round More

Hintertux, Austria

The seasons may only just be starting to turn colder, but the glaciers are already open and Hintertux has one of my favourites. The Tirol region in Austria is affordable, too, and offers the variety most skiers and snowboarders are looking for.

Fly into Innsbruck or Munich and you have a choice of three of my favourite resorts to ride. Even better, why not combine them all on a mega shred road trip? From Stubai, just 40 minutes from Innsbruck, you can ride on the Stubai, Kaunertal and Hintertux glaciers.

Pre-season riding in these resorts is mega – you still get some warm spring-like conditions and the occasional sneaky powder day. But be careful up on the glaciers when riding powder off-piste. Stick to the slopes, and head up on the first lift to avoid any unwanted crevasses later in the day when it gets warmer.

Flachauwinkl, Austria

In my opinion, Absolut Park in Flachauwinkl is the best terrain park in Europe. It has a long lap, with an option of three different jump lines, and two rail parks, which then flow into the mini park. The option of multiple jumps and features of all different sizes has a huge appeal to me for finding my flow and getting my groove going around early December.

The five-jump line is insane. I don’t know anywhere else with five good jumps in a row, all progressing in size as you make your way down. They also have a superpipe and a minipipe, which are great fun for getting upside down and trying new inversions. The options are endless in terms of creativity and different lines to take, and the lap is fast too, which means more runs.









Aimee Fuller | Fast facts More

Read more