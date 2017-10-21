Strictly Come Dancing 2017, week five live show: will judge Bruno Tonioli's absence spoil the show?

6:44PM

Davood and Nadiya's jive

Last week's dance-off survivors are first out and trying to shake off the shock with a fast, furious party jive. Wake and smell the random barista theme. Spectacular cartwheel from Kushy. Full-on, fun and furious, high performance level and cream cakey climax but lacking some bounce and knee action

Music: Tell Her About It by Billy Joel

6:40PM

Here's our Strictly stars

Some eye-watering primary coloured outfits, unwise checks and undone shirts. Joe McFadden's in a traditional paso doble jacket with nothing beneath. Be still your hearts, Holby fans.

6:39PM

Frockwatch

Our regular style smackdown. Tess Daly is sporting a restrained-for-her red slashed frock. Claudia Winkleman's in black trousers, white ruffled blouse and undone tie-type affair. Chic Claudia edges it. And here come the judges: Darcey Bussell in red with embellished red, Shirley Ballas in blue with a bejewelled neckline. Craig in dapper black. Bruno invisible.

6:36PM

And we're off!

Roll recap of last week's action, when Alexandra Burke streaked clear at the top of the leaderbaord and Charlotte Hawkins was packed off home. Now we're down to a dancefloor dozen. budding to get through to next week's pumpkin-crazed Halloween spooktacular.

6:33PM

See ya, sizeable ears

Last knockings of Celebrity Pointless on BBC One now, hosted by Alexander Armstrong's ample lugholes. Over to the Elstree Studios ballroom any minute now...

6:29PM

Girl power in the ballroom

A Strictly milestone tonight: for the first time in the show's history, the judging panel will feature more women than men. Smashing the patriarchy, one sequin at a time. Five minutes until that ba-ba-da theme tune. ..

6:22PM

Will Burke go berserk again?

Last week's show saw Alexandra Burke score the first perfect 10s of the series for her big-haired, tassel-frocked Tina Turner jive. La Burke 's dancing a hip-shaking samba to Ed Sheeran tonight. Fifteen minutes to wait...

6:15PM

Ciao, Signor Tonioli?

The judging panel will be without its right-hand bookend tonight, with Italian stallion Bruno Tonioli absent for the first time in 13 years. He's cited a demanding schedule due to jetting between the UK and US versions of the show and says he needs a break. But is Bruno, like his old mucker Len Goodman, prioritising America's Dancing With The Stars over Blighty's Strictly? Does tonight's absence herald his imminent departure from the UK show too? Such speculation is inevitable. Twenty minutes until showtime...

6:10PM

Who'll be the fourth celebrity sent home from Strictly 2017?

We've waved a glittery goodbye to Charlotte, Chizzy and the disco vicar. So who's next for the sequin-spangled scrapheap?

Yes, it's the fourth elimination weekend , with our dancefloor dozen hoofing for survival once again. The night's big news is that, for the first time ever, it's a three-person judging panel tonight because Bruno Tonioli has the week off.

Ballroom battle commences at 6.35pm on BBC One. Can anyone match Alexandra Burke's spectacular 39-point Tina Turner jive from last week? And will head judge Shirley Ballas remember the celebrities' names?

I'm Michael, the Telegraph's sore feet and spatulistic hands correspondent. I'll be liveblogging from 6pm, providing build-up, rolling coverage, recaps, analysis and flippant gags, so do join me and watch along with this blog.

Nearly time to staaaaart Saturday night dancing!