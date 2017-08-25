Nikki Reed feels 'like a badass' weeks after welcoming daughter with Ian Somerhalder

From ELLE UK

Earlier this week, actor Ian Somerhalder broke his social media silence to praise his wife, Nikki Reed, for being an "amazing" mom to their daughter, Bodhi Soleil Reed Somerhalder, who arrived on 25 July.

And now it's Nikki's turn to take to Instagram to celebrate the first month of motherhood and, from the looks of it, it's going pretty well so far.

The actress posted a photograph to the social media platform last night of her practicing yoga with her brother, Nathan — yes, less than a month after giving birth.

"This might make me feel like a badass but if you know Acro-yoga, you'll see it's really just a basic stretch," Nikki captioned the image. "Can't do much yet, but while I wait and recover, I might as well do things that make me feel like superwoman with my big bro :)."

She added: "Thanks for the sweet afternoon Boog, I can't wait to get back into some serious moves with you."

In response, Nathan took to Instagram to congratulate his sister on taking the time to focus on her own mind and body following the birth of her daughter.

"More stretches and rejuvenating postures. #Teamwork. This time with my beautiful, loving, caring sister who is now a proud mother of a gorgeous little girl," he wrote to his followers. "This easy pose stretches her hips, triceps and even her abdomen, which are of course still in repair mode. Of all the postures, there were a few that really felt amazing for her. This was one of them."

"Can you believe how amazing she looks? I swear she's already in proper shape to join me for the San Diego Triathlon next month..." he added.

I mean, she could join you for that Nathan, or sit on the sofa with her daughter, husband, and a bowl of chocolate chip ice cream in front of a Netflix series?

Let's take each day as it comes, shall we?

