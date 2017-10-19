Is Iran the world's greatest untapped skiing destination?

Iran's backcountry terrain is covered in light dry powder, the perfect recipe for off-piste skiing. - This content is subject to copyright.

For most skiers and snowboarders the idea of an off-piste paradise normally conjures up thoughts of Alaska’s majestic peaks, Verbier’s world-famous freeride terrain or Japan’s legendary powder fields.

Many, forgivably, would not consider looking to the mountains of Iran.

But hoping to lift the curtain on Iran’s off-piste terrain is Snoworks, a UK-based provider of ski courses around the world. The company has announced a new trip to Iran’s top resorts for British skiers next March, run in conjunction with tour operator Mountain Heaven.

Mountain Heaven MD Nick Williams visited the country in March 2016 and was impressed enough by the terrain, food, friendly people and atmospheric mountain cafés to launch holidays. The Snoworks trip combines four of Iran’s main ski resorts: Dizin, Shemshak, Darbandsar and Tochal.

All the resorts have untapped off-piste areas that are accessed by lift, but most skiers and snowboarders have probably never heard of them. Mountain Heaven also offers a holiday to Dizin, Shemshak and Darbandsar which, while not recommended for beginners, is more piste based.

The Alborz mountains, in northern Iran, stretch from the border with Azerbaijan and along the western and southern coast of the Caspian Sea. These holidays visit resorts in the centre of the mountain range, north of the Iranian capital of Tehran.

Iran’s ski areas reach altitudes that overshadow those of even the highest resorts in the Alps. Val Thorens, Europe’s loftiest resort, sits at 2,300m with slopes ascending to just over 3,000m, and the highest mountain in the Alps, Mont Blanc, rockets to 4,810m. In comparison, Mount Damavand in Iran reaches 5,610m – just 285m short of Mount Kilimanjaro – and the resorts in the area all sit comfortably over 2,000m, with the ski areas reaching 3,600m and above.

The predominantly dry air that hits the Alborz mountains from the desert means that the slopes and backcountry terrain are covered in light dry powder, the perfect recipe for off-piste skiing.

The Alborz mountains provide a dramatic backdrop to the capital city of Tehran

“Skiing in Iran offers a true adventure, combining amazing culture and unforgettable skiing experiences,” said Phil Smith, director of Snoworks.

“We'll be flying into Tehran with a city stopover before heading high up into the Alborz Mountain Range north of Tehran. Skiing in Iran is little known outside of the country, but there’s an immense mountain range, largely untapped.”

The trip includes sightseeing in Tehran

