‘Hot Felon’ Jeremy Meeks Has ‘Left His Wife,’ Is Linked to Topshop Heiress Chloe Green

Jeremy Meeks shot to fame in the most unlikely of ways; after being arrested for possession of fire arms, his local police department shared his mugshot on their Facebook page and the internet's reaction was one great big, overwhelming "phwoar". Basically, it was the hottest criminal mugshot the world had ever seen.

After serving two years in prison, a new life was awaiting Jeremy; an agent, a modelling contract, and the whole world at his feet. And by the looks of it, he's getting fairly carried away with it all. The father-of-two has reportedly left his wife and is apparently now dating Chloe Green, whose father Sir Philip Green is the billionaire businessman behind the likes of TopShop and Miss Selfridge.

New pictures published in the Mail Online depict model Jeremy kissing Chloe aboard a v fancy super yacht on the Mediterranean off the shores of Turkey. And the heiress appears to have confirmed the budding romance in a new post on her Instagram.

The photo features herself sitting next to Jeremy alongside his manager Jim Jordan, with the very telling caption: "Just the Beginning... We appreciate all the love and the hate".

The couple are believed to have met at the Cannes film festival in May this year.

And confirming his jaunt out on the yacht, Jeremy posted a picture to his Instagram of himself posing on the boat with two thumbs up, along with a caption suggesting he's pretty happy with the way things are panning out. "All things are possible !!!" he wrote.

It's not known exactly if and when Jeremy and his wife Melissa, with whom he has two children, had split. Melissa isn't pictured in the former criminal's Instagram account, but the couple's two children are featured quite heavily.

It's not been all ups and downs for Jeremy since he rose to success in the modelling world, however. Just a few months ago, back in April this year, he was deported from the UK after travelling from the States to take part in a series of fashion shoots. He had been travelling with his manager and his wife, but was refused entry into the country despite carrying all the necessary paperwork.

