GT Sport is getting new free cars plus a single-player tournament mode in updates next week and in December

Two free updates will be coming to the PS4 racing game GT Sport in 2017, addressing two major concerns fans and critics had with the game: they're adding more cars, and more single-player content.

In total, 15 cars are coming to GT Sport between November and December 2017, with three of those coming in just a few days, on November 27. The full names haven't been officially announced, but they look like a Zagato IsoRivolta Vision GT, an Audi R18, and an AC Cobra (or Shelby Cobra).

The following update, in December 2017, will be adding the other 12 cars. They are:

Mazda — RX-7 Spirit R Type A (FD)

Nissan — Skyline GT-R V・spec II (R32)

Nissan — Skyline GT-R V・spec II Nür (R34)

Ford — F-150 SVT Raptor

Lamborghini — Countach LP400

Ferrari — F40

Ferrari — Enzo Ferrari

KTM — X-BOW R

Suzuki — Swift Sport

Volkswagen — Samba Bus Type 2 (T1)

Chris Holstrom Concepts — 1967 Chevy Nova

Chevrolet — Corvette Stingray Convertible (C3)

In the November update, changes will also be included to mean that many of the game's existing single-player features, such as the Livery Editor and the campaign modes can be played offline, no longer requiring a constant internet connection (although an internet connection is required to save).

Finally, the December update will be bringing along a mode that's inspired by previous "GT Mode" options from previous Gran Turismo games. With it, players will be able to take part in GT League, a single-player option where players will face challenges in a series of increasingly difficult leagues (and a special endurance league).

There's plans to introduce approximately 50 new cars between now and March 2018, with further updates to follow. On top of new cars, new tracks are also in the works, but there's no concrete announcement on what they'll be, when they'll be out, and if they'll be playable in all modes.