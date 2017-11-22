GT Sport | Cars, updates, patches, everything you need to know

It has been four years since we've seen a Gran Turismo game being released. Way back in 2013, Gran Turismo 6 was released for the PS3, with over 1,000 cars available and an absurd amount of driving to do. GT Sport is finally coming after that break, and is a new generation of Gran Turismo. It's out now, so here's all we know about the game.

What is GT Sport's release date?

GT Sport came to Europe on 18 October, 2017. In the US, released a day early, on 17 October, 2017.

What platform is GT Sport on?

Like all previous Gran Turismo games, this one is locked to a PlayStation console: GT Sport is only coming to PlayStation 4.

What is GT Sport?

This release isn't too recognisable as they're dropping the Gran Turismo series name, at least partially by shortening it down to GT. In case that doesn't help either, Gran Turismo is a series that has been running since 1997, all about racing cars. The graphical fidelity of the cars, the large number of accurate and licensed cars, and the ability to drive in a realistic manner with accurate physics and handling have typically been the series' draws.

GT Sport isn't quite like other games in the series though: there's fewer cars than previous releases, it's in higher resolution than ever before, and even has VR support. As the first Gran Turismo game for this generation, there looks to be a real leap from the last iteration of the series.

GT Sport More

What are the GT Sport reviews like?

Critics have generally praised GT Sport, but there's a few key drawbacks. The primary drawback is that much of the game is locked if you're not connected to the internet the entire time, and so anyone without a stable connection will be locked from most of the game. It also doesn't quite have the size of previous Gran Turismo games, but has the realistic yet accessible handling the series has always drawn in fans with.

That said, updates are changing this - updates through to the end of 2017 will be adding more offline, single-player features to the game.

Is it in 4K? What FPS does GT Sport run at?

If you've got a PS4 Pro and a 4K screen for it, GT Sport will indeed be running at 4K, 60FPS. Similarly, if you're got a HDR-compatible TV, you'll see the effects of that in your game too.

What modes are in GT Sport?

There's three different modes in GT Sport: Sport, Campaign, and Arcade. Sport mode is a rather traditional affair, where you'll be challenged to get the fastest lap possible, then face off against other drivers with your position determined by your lap time, and is the focus for online multiplayer. Campaign mode, on the other hand, is all about missions and objectives that push you towards harder and harder to achieve goals. Completing these can unlock cars, earn in-game currency, and net you experience points. Arcade mode is your typical 'get in a car and just race' affair that you probably expect.

GT Sport More

Story Continues