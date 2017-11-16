Fox hunting, patron saints and the Wren Boys: there's more to Boxing Day than the great deals and sales

Hunters and horses gather in Eltisley, Cambridgeshire for the traditional Boxing Day Meet last year. - Telegraph Media Group

When is Boxing Day?

Boxing Day occurs every year on December 26th. It's a national holiday in the UK and Ireland. If the day after Christmas falls on a Saturday or Sunday, the following Monday is designated as the official public holiday.

This year, Boxing Day falls on a Monday.

December 26th is also the feast day of Saint Stephen, the patron saint of horses, which is why Boxing Day has come to be associated with horse racing and fox hunting.

Why is it called Boxing Day?

According to some Boxing Day can be traced back to the Victorian era when churches often displayed a box into which their parishioners put donations.

Also in Britain, on the day after Christmas Day, servants of the wealthy were given time off to visit their families because their services were required for the Christmas Day celebrations of their employers.

They were therefore allowed the following day for their own observance of the holiday and each servant would be handed a box to take home, containing gifts, bonuses and sometimes leftover food.

Samuel Pepys mentions the 'Christmas box' in his diary. Credit: John Robertson More

It was also customary for tradespeople to collect 'Christmas boxes' of presents or money on the first weekday after Christmas as thanks for good service throughout the year.

Samuel Pepys mentions the practice in a diary entry from December 19th 1663: "Thence by coach to my shoemaker’s and paid all there, and gave something to the boys’ box against Christmas."

Five years later Pepys was not feeling so generous. Complaining in a December 28th entry from 1668: "Called up by drums & trumpets; these things & boxes having cost me much money this Christmas."

Three months until Cold Turkey day (and usually a Bond film) �� #BoxingDay — Dean Jones (@deanhaydnjones) 26 September 2016

Where else is the day celebrated?

Boxing Day is observed only in the United Kingdom, Canada, Hong Kong, Australia, New Zealand, South Africa and some other Commonwealth nations.

The holiday was not perpetuated by the English in the American colonies.

Irish Boxing Day

Boxing Day is really 'St Stephen's Day' in Ireland, dedicated to a saint who was stoned to death for believing in Jesus.

'Wren Boys' were notorious for blackening their faces stoning wrens to death. They would then carry their catch around the town knocking on doors and asking for money. This distasteful act has now stopped, but the Wrens Boys still dress up and parade around town but collecting money for charity.

The 2004 ban on foxhunting put a stop to the practice, although certain modified forms of hunting foxes with hounds are still within the law. Credit: David Rose/TMG More

Story Continues