E-biking in Alta Badia: New electric cycle share scheme makes exploring the Italian Dolomites a doddle

If the Lycra-clad hordes are anything to go by, they take cycling seriously in Alta Badia. The resort in Italy's Dolomite Mountains is a favourite with biking enthusiasts: but dressed in everyday T-shirt and shorts, I'm clearly an outsider among them. Then again, it takes more than looking the part to be an exceptional cyclist. Flashing a smile and a cheerful "Buongiorno!" to the kitted-out professionals I've just overtaken up an incline, it turns out all you really need is an electrically-enhanced bike.

Pedalling an e-bike may be easier than regular cycling, but that's not to say it's effort-free. The model I'm riding (a Pinarello, Italy's most revered bike brand) is a €6,000, pedal-assisted mountain bike whose electric motor amplifies whatever energy I exert on the pedals. As a result, I'm powering uphill with no more puff than I'd need on flat ground.

It's one of the all-new fleet of e-bikes in Alta Badia's cycle-share scheme, for which there are six docking station scattered among the resort's peaks and villages. With three located at elevations of over 2,000m, it's officially the world's highest bike-share. The other docks are situated lower down in Corvara, La Villa and La Val, three of the six pretty villages that together comprise the resort.

As the home of one of the heats of the annual Ski World Cup, Alta Badia is best known for winter sports, but it's no less alluring for summertime cycling. Its profile was significantly boosted this year when the 100th Giro d'Italia road-bike event passed through in May; and indeed, most cyclists come here to tackle the same hairpin bends and gruelling climbs that were seen in the race. But the e-bikes open up a very different riding experience on the unpaved, traffic-free trails that criss-cross the mountains.

I'd started out in the morning from the bike-share dock in La Villa, which is just across the street from where I'm staying at family-run Hotel Antines. My route has taken me along pine-scented paths beside a river, then up past churches and age-old farmsteads to reach open meadows with views across the valley. The varied terrain has given me a thorough chance to test the bike's settings, which range from no assistance at all via "eco" and "trail" to jet-powered "boost". Between them, they make light work of even the most intimidating slopes.

That said, the steepest trails to the peaks look a little too challenging for me, even on an e-bike – but with Alta Badia's ski lifts providing easy access to altitude, why break a sweat? Unlike those dressed in head-to-toe Lycra, I don't feel the need for my day on two wheels to be an endurance test; so, returning to La Villa, I take my bike up on the cable-car and enjoy a speedy, ear-popping ascent.

