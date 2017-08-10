Beyoncé Wears a Crop Top and Short Shorts Less Than 2 Months After Welcoming Twins

From ELLE UK

It's been less than two months since she gave birth to twins Rumi and Sir, but Beyoncé is already showing off her incredible body.

After attending Kendrick Lamar's concert over the weekend, Queen Bey posted a new photo shoot documenting her outfit on Beyonce.com-and it's straight fire. The singer flaunted her post-twins tummy in a yellow Fila crop top and black denim lace-up shorts.

She accessorized her look with DSquared lace-up boots, a monogrammed Louis Vuitton Speedy bag that says "It's Not Yours" (which, duh), and layered gold chain necklaces.

Since welcoming twins back in June, Bey has been spotted hitting the gym in L.A. with Jay-Z and attending several Soul Cycle classes. Unsurprisingly, it looks like her hard work is seriously paying off.

I mean, how is this even humanly possible? QUEEN.

