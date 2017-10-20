Adam Gemili: 'Racist trolling? I try to just laugh at it'

Dizzy heights: Adam Gemili, who won a gold medal at the World Athletics Championships this year, is pictured near Dartford Harriers Athletic Club in his home town - Rii Schroer

Adam Gemili is sitting in a tree in a park in his home town. He’s not sure what he’s doing there and nor am I, but the photographer doing the shoot has decided it will yield some scenic pictures, so Gemili has gamely obliged. I’m worried he’ll topple from his branch and fracture a ligament, thus diminishing our hopes of future athletics glory.

Luckily, however, he turns out to be as adept at balancing as at sprinting, and a few minutes later he's safely back on terra firma and leading us to the neighbouring running track at Dartford Harriers Athletic Club in Kent. Before long, Sacha Gemili has joined us too, who as well as being Adam's mother is also his manager.

A diminutive Iranian-born woman, she is warm and funny and lovely and tells me about the things her modest son won't, such as his impressive culinary skills. But I’m really there to speak to 24-year-old Adam, who won a gold medal as part of the men’s 4x100m relay team at the World Athletics Championships in London in August.

Gemili: 'I never self-doubt, I always believe in my ability and if I'm fit I can try and run with the best in the world.'

The victory - which saw the British relay team complete the race in 37.47 seconds - was something like redemption for him after he had missed out on an individual place in the 200m after suffering a hamstring injury and being denied sufficient time to prove his fitness. His bitter disappointment at being passed over gave way to the kind of unbridled joy unique to triumphant sportsmen and women.

“It was probably the best I’ve ever felt on the athletics track,” says Gemili once we’ve settled into the corner of a shabby room above the club pavilion, which hardly befits his sporting stardom.

Gemili is bursting with excitement about his sport, deploying a string of superlatives to describe it. His puppy-like enthusiasm, coupled with his humility, is endearing. He can say things like “I never self-doubt, I always believe in my ability and if I’m fit I can try and run with the best in the world” without sounding remotely arrogant. As he puts it: “We just go out there and run in a circle.”

'It was probably the best I've ever felt on the athletics track,' says Gemili of his triumph as part of the men's relay team in August

Quite. But he’s bloody good at it. “A couple of days [after the London victory] I came back and saw family and people I know and you just go back to normal life really, you just crack on and [ask] ‘what’s the next goal?’ A lot of my friends started going, ‘oh, you only won because [Jamaican champion Usain] Bolt got injured’ and they started winding me up. It’s nice to have people like that around,” he says.

