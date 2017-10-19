New York Yankees move towards esports, with an investment in Echo Fox shareholders Vision Esports

Baseball team New York Yankees have today announced a "major investment" in company Vision Eports, paving the way for the team to be more involved in the industry by helping manage Vision Esports properties.

The extent of the Yankees' investment was not disclosed, although Vision Esports stands as the single largest single shareholder for Echo Fox, Twin Galaxies, and Vision Entertainment. Together with Vision Esports, the New York Yankees will offer marketing and management advice, with Yankees and Vision Esports aiming to "collaborate on marketing and sponsorship initiatives across assets."

Echo Fox are likely the main focus in the collaboration, being the esports organisation led by ex-NBA player Rick Fox that has teams for League of Legends, Counter-Strike: Global Offensive, and more. A recent ESPN report claimed Echo Fox have been granted access to the next year of League of Legends' pro scene, joining the ranks of some of the largest esports organisations in a franchised tournament. The full press release, detailing the partnership, was posted to Twitter by the New York Yankees.

Twin Galaxies, on the other hand, is an organisation that tracks records and achievements in games, both new and old. The organisation has, in past, worked with Guinness World Records on gaming-related records, and is now both a collection of records and player rankings for esports. Vision Entertainment, finally, creates "esports content", for a variety of platforms.

The New York Yankees will be working with Vision Esports in managing Echo Fox, Twin Galaxies, and Vision Entertainment moving forward. Rick Fox has promoted the parternship on Twitter, showing the impact the New York Yankees may have on Echo Fox moving forward.