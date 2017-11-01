Why Winter Olympian Jenny Jones believes mindfulness is the secret to being a great snowboarder

It’s the first night of our trip to Ste Foy in France, and Jenny Jones is demonstrating the gymnastic ability that served her so well at the last Winter Olympics. Except she’s not running through any of her medal-winning slopestyle moves, she’s showing us how hard it is to provide a burly drug tester with a sample, while wearing full snowboard kit and keeping your dignity.

To full comic effect I should add, and it turns out to be the perfect icebreaker, as the 10 guests on Jenny’s Snowboard & Mindset course went from radiating shy apprehension about the week ahead to big smiles and hoots of laughter. The mime was in response to a question about what she did immediately after winning her bronze medal, nearly four years ago at Sochi 2014. And in many ways her down-to-earth and funny response set the tone for the week ahead.

We were here to improve our snowboarding of course, but the course also promises a fresh perspective “on snowboarding and life”, and to make us step out of our comfort zone. It was also clear from that first night that this was very much Jenny’s idea of how a snowboard week should be, not just something she’d put her name to, and that she wanted it to be fun.

She picked Ste Foy not only because it’s one of her favourite places to ride, but because it tends to be quiet, “so you’re not scrapping around for fresh tracks when it snows”. Jenny also told us she that she chose the coaches, Neil McNair and James Sweet, because “they’re so good they now mostly spend their time coaching other coaches”. And she enlisted her favourite yoga teacher, Sian Leigh, because daily relaxation and recovery sessions and good nutrition proved so helpful during her career.

But, alongside Jenny herself, the expert addition that really set this week apart for me was Louise Jones, a top Team GB sports psychologist who worked with Jenny during the years leading up to her success in Sochi. Our group, a mix of men and women over a broad age range from mid 20s to mid 40s, had five group sessions with her during the week.

At the first one, our eyes gleaming and bodies buzzing from the day’s powder laps, Louise talked about goal-setting, motivation and fear. Topics that could have been dull or dry in the hands of a less engaging teacher but she kept things lively and upbeat, while Jenny chipped in with interesting insights from her career.

I’d never set a goal for a week’s snowboarding before, but if I had it would probably have amounted to nothing more sophisticated than, “Ride fast and find some powder.” Yet I found myself really considering the question. I’ve been snowboarding for 20 years, and probably resting on a plateau for the last 15 - was I really happy with that? We had these amazing coaches here, what did I want to achieve?

I settled on riding a whole run switch - that is, with your unnatural foot forward, something that has always terrified me; doing a decent-sized cliff drop deliberately, as the only ones I’ve ever done have been by accident; and shifting off my plateau a little.

Across the group our goals ranged from the broad, such as “be less scared when I snowboard” and “enjoy snowboarding again after a back injury” to the more specific, such as “go off a kicker” and “land a frontside 540”. Louise gave us tips on the process for achieving these goals, such as breaking progress into achievable chunks, but also reminded us to be flexible, and not too fixed on the outcome. She used the example of Jenny preparing for the Olympics, and how she couldn’t focus solely on reaching the podium, because what would she have done if she hadn’t achieved that goal? Would her life have been over? Of course not.

