Why booking a skiing cruise holiday could be the best thing you've ever done

In Gatwick’s South Terminal, I spied the crowd most likely to be my shipmates for the next few days. Waiting to board a flight to Oslo, the five generously bearded chaps wore complicated zippy trousers, huge techie watches and had names like Thurston and Trent. Fist bumps and manly hugs were dished out while they reminisced over the last instance of derring-do. Gingerly, I asked if they were also joining the Hurtigruten cruise at Tromsø. They looked as though I had invited them seal clubbing.

“Er, no,” said Trenton, or Kent, or whatever his name was. “We’re going skiing.”



A pregnant pause.





“To the Lofoten Islands,” he added, by way of clarification.



“Oh, me too!”





He seemed less than convinced.



“It’s a ski cruise. You get off every day. To ski!”





“Oh, right. Well… maybe see you out there then.”



“Not if I see you first,” I should have muttered.





To be fair, they were not the only ones to mistake my Arctic adventure for something not that adventurous. But the cruise line Hurtigruten, which operates a fleet of “commuter” ships around the Norwegian coast, has devised a variation on the classic Norwegian sightseeing voyage, adding skiers to the legion of nature lovers and northern lights fanciers who ply this stunning stretch of coast.

The Arctic Haute “ski and sail” cruise is a partnership with a local outdoor specialist, Norwegian Adventure Company. A three-day cruise from Tromsø to Bodø (or vice versa), it opens up the rich pickings of the Norwegian coast to groups of skiers. There are no lifts; no trails even, just a guide and a pair of touring skis with free-heel bindings that allow you to hike up the mountain before swooshing back down through the virgin powder.

Ski touring can burn as much as 5,000 calories a day, so overeating is practically a health and safety requirement

Being relatively new to cruising, I didn’t know what to expect of our ship the Nordstjernen. Built in 1956 in Hamburg, she was an absolute delight. Dwarfed by the giant ferry moored alongside her in Tromsø, she was neat and trim as a new pin. With 150 cabins, she can’t match newer ships for space or luxury, but what’s lacking in facilities is made up for in teak-and-brass charm. The retro interior is finished with original artwork by Paul René Gauguin, whose jaunty South Seas reliefs provide a counterpoint to the Arctic surroundings.

Paul René was the Norwegian grandson of the great man but – as our captain suggests on a visit to the bridge – the art is possibly worth more than the ship.

