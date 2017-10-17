Why I'm glad pole dancing is finally being recognised as a sport

I first came across the pole at a health and fitness convention when one of the sellers was bringing it out for the home market. I bought one and started practicing, making up loads of different moves, and started a class in my local area - but I didn't want it to be an exotic dance, as its reputation has long suggested. I'm very sporty and pole does not suddenly transform me into someone who frequents a particular kind of late-night club at all.

I admit, though, that it's not a traditional sport. While we have a strict criteria, we have so much freedom: it has elements of acrobatics, gymnastics, jumping, flying, holding. I took it up purely for the benefits it gave me - a great fitness routine.

I was very fortunate enough to have a husband who worked in IT, long before YouTube came along, so he was able to upload videos of me doing pole dancing. This led to me becoming well known, and people began to watch the videos and got in touch to say they had been inspired to pick up the sport too.

We built a whole community in the UK and it began to spread all over the world. That's when competitions started popping up - just local ones, where nobody made too much effort. The community became a bit fed up of the fact that they would train really hard, spend a lot of money on costumes and then the judges would be friend of friends.

So back in 2006, I set up an online petition to make pole an Olympic sport. We received over 10,000 signatures and formed the International Pole Sports Federation (IPSF), of which I am still President, in 2009.

Things really kicked into gear in 2012, when we ran the first world championships. Then, we had basic scoring system, basic judging, basic criteria and a few standards, but over the last six years we've built on that and created a rule book is in excess of 150 pages. More than 300 moves have now been catalogued: it's basically our little bible of what you can and can't do.

We effectively created a sport in six years. Do you know any other sport that's been created in six years? It's no mean feat.

Our next steps would be getting pole sports onto TV, and then of course, the Olympics. To get Olympic status you needed to be recognised by the highest sports governing body in the land. We couldn't manage this before the Global Association of International Sports Federation (GAISF) changed their statute. Originally you had to have 40 federations in four continents, all recognised by their government or the National Olympic Committee. However, they would only recognise the national federation if they were a part of an international governing body - us - who would have to be recognised by GAISF. So it was an impossible task.

