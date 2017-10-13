Where is Xur? Destiny 2 location and inventory for this week

Xur, Agent of the Nine. A key part to the original Destiny, he's back in Destiny 2 to sell you all sorts of wonderful, baddie-killing goodies. If you want to be constantly upping your arsenal of weapons, Xur's going to be your best friend. He'll be zipping around the map, though, and his wares are constantly shifting, so here's what to expect with Xur for this week, starting October 6.

If you have no idea what we're talking about, our Destiny 2 review and Destiny 2 beginner's guide should give a good idea of what's going down in Destiny 2.

Xur's location:

This week, Xur is on Nessus. You'll be able to find him on your map, so just zip on over to his marker at Watchers Grave.

Xur's gear:

Fighting Lion -

Description - "“I call it the Zhang Fei. It hits almost as hard as I do."

Exotic grenade launcher, used by all classes.

Price - 29 shards

Knucklehead Radar -

Description - "You can see the point, right? Who wants to team up with one?"

Exotic chest armour, used by Hunters.

Price - 23 shards

Peacekeepers -

Description - "Designed for the seamless delivery of justice in an unjust world."

Exotic leg armour, used by Titans

Price - 23 shards

Wings of Sacred Dawn -

Description - "There will come a day when the light will never fade."

Exotic chest armour, used by Warlocks

Price - 23 shards

Unfortunately, Fighting Lion is considered by some to be the worst exotic weapon in Destiny 2. What's special about it is that it's an energy weapon, so is meant to take out shields, with a fast reload of you kill an enemy after removing its shield. There's meant to be a lot of speedy weapon swapping with Fighting Lion, but it just doesn't work in practice unfortunately. It's probably one to skip out on.

For bit of background on who Xur is, and why he's important, it's best to look back at his role in the first Destiny game. Back then, he was even more of an enigma, because he had to be found the old fashioned way: running around the map until you come across him.

In Destiny 2, things are much easier, as Xur's location is put up on the map for everyone to see, but it's still always a new location, and impossible to predict. He's also a time-limited shopkeep, so, just like in the original Destiny, it's possible that the weapons and gear he's selling will never appear in his shop again, only available for a few days.

It's always rare stuff, too, as he's always selling exotic (the highest rarity in Destiny 2) items. Something that happened in the original Destiny is that people would underestimate the strength of certain items Xur was selling, deciding not to pick them up, and thus not being as strong as other players.

This should be less of an issue with the new Iron Banner format, a competitive mode that used to be about (at least, in part), the power level of your gear. Your power level in Iron Banner no longer matters, so it may be that you're less likely to lose out if you don't get the one super-strong weapon Xur sold for one week only.

Are you looking to pick up any of these items this week? Let us know which ones!