New video games coming out this week | Animal Crossing, even more Switch ports

Most of this year's releases, and the more intense few weeks of back-to-back major releases, are behind us now, but there's still new games coming out. It may be a week for sales and Black Friday deals, but that hasn't stopped some developers releasing brand new games this week. Here's the list of new games coming out this week for you to keep an eye on.

Gear.Club Unlimited - Nintendo Switch, November 21

You might recognise the title of Gear.Club from mobile stores, where this racing game has slowly gathered a community of racing fans together. It's a free to play title where players race supercars against each other, with more of a competitive lean than other more arcade-like racing games. Gear.Club Unlimited, then, is the Nintendo Switch variant: developed by Eden Games, it's a racing game where you can race fancy cars against the computer or other players.

The mobile Gear.Club game is free to play, with microtransactions supporting that. Gear.Club Unlimited, on the other hand, requires an up front payment, implying that it may be more generous in giving over its 400 cars than the mobile edition.

Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp - iOS, Android, November 22

It was only announced this week that Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp would be released worldwide on November 22, just two days ahead of release. It's Nintendo's next foray into the world of mobile gaming, following Miitomo, and is a spinoff of the Animal Crossing series. In it, you play the new owner of a campsite, improving it and chatting to guests in order to make your camp the best it could be.

It's a free to play mobile title, so unlike the main series, Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp is directly limited my microtransactions. In all Animal Crossing games, the amount you can do in a game is time-limited, but for the first time you can speed things up by paying real money.

Portal Knights - Nintendo Switch, November 23

Coming over to the Nintendo Switch from PC, PS4, and Xbox One, Portal Knights is a multiplayer survival action game, with elements of games like Minecraft coupled with some dungeoneering and adventuring elements. There's crafting and building elements, but also boss battles and quests with exclusive items.

Like Minecraft, it has randomly generated worlds with structures for specific areas. There are three classes, the warrior, the mage, and the ranger, each with their own abilities. Considering the pick up and play element of the Switch, Portal Knights seems like a good fit for the console.

Mantis Burn Racing - Nintendo Switch, November 23

Also coming to Switch after a stay on other platforms is Mantis Burn Racing, a top-down racing game that's rather arcade-like in its design. Vehicles drift around corners and turn on the spot like a toy car, performing stunts to take shortcuts around courses. Where Gear.Club Unlimited is a more serious game with supercars, Mantis Burn Racing is the Hot Wheels-like equivalent.

It includes both local multiplayer options, for split-screen play with up to four players, and online multiplayer. The online multiplayer includes cross-play, meaning those on the Nintendo Switch can play with those playing the PC or Xbox One versions of the game.