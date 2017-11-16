Unfunded and sleeping on basement floors: meet the 22-year-old skier with the chance of a Winter Olympic medal

Lloyd Wallace is the embodiment of the plucky Brit trying to compete at the Winter Olympics on a hope and a prayer. He has no lottery funding or British team coaching support but is not a modern-day Eddie the Eagle – he has a serious chance of scoring a top 10 Olympic result and an outside chance of winning a medal.

Wallace is a junior bronze medallist who has scored two top 10 results as an adult in World Cup competitions but competes in a forgotten sport that does not have the cool image of new school freestyle.

His Olympic ambitions looked like they might be thwarted when he suffered from a significant injury during training last August at a water ramp in Zurich. He was attempting a triple twisting triple backflip when he caught an edge on take-off and hit his head on the back of the jump.

Wallace was knocked out immediately and fell into the water unconscious. He was quickly rescued, taken by helicopter to a hospital in Zurich and put into an induced coma for 24 hours. Fortunately the scans showed there was no brain bleeding or hemorrhaging. ““I have no memories of the day and can’t even remember what I had for dinner the night before.”

Two weeks after the accident he stopped feeling the symptoms of the concussion, and went to the intensive rehab unit at Bisham Abbey with the English Institute of Sport.

In October Wallace returned to training on snow. “It was an awesome feeling returning to what I love doing and I got a huge cheer from all the coaches when I did my first backflip again on snow.” Even though Wallace lost six weeks of summer training he is confident he’s back on track to ensure qualification for the Olympics in Pyeongchang 2018.

Undoubtedly Wallace has pedigree on his side. His father Robin Wallace competed in freestyle skiing from 1981-89 scoring 22 top 10 World Cup results and represented Great Britain at the 1988 Calgary Olympics when freestyle was first introduced as a demonstration sport.

Mother, Jilly Curry, competed in freestyle from 1984-1994 skiing all three disciplines, aerials, moguls and ballet. She was a World Cup winner in Combined in 1992, scored 29 podium places and competed in two Olympic games – Albertville in 1992, where she placed fourth, and Lilliehammer in 1994. Robin Wallace went on to coach the British freestyle team for seven years, taking Lloyd as a baby to World Cup events.

Despite his rich family heritage in the sport, Wallace did not grow up wanting to compete in aerials. “I was thrown into sport from before I can remember, but it was gymnastics that I wanted to pursue to an elite level.”

At 14 years old in 2011, Wallace grew tired of gymnastics and wanted to try other sports. That year on a family ski holiday to Tignes, Lloyd and his father Robin stumbled across a mogul training camp run by the French team. His father asked if his son could try out the kicker once they had finished training. “At the time I couldn’t ski moguls but managed to absorb a couple of the bumps to get enough speed, and hit the kicker. I did a couple of upright jumps to get warmed up then landed my first backflip on snow.”

