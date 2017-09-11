Uluru: Why you shouldn’t climb Ayres Rock in Australia

As the first rays of sunlight hit Uluru (Ayres Rock), making Australia’s most famous hunk of sandstone glow a deep scarlet red against the orange-blue sky, the crowd of tourists that has gathered at the sunrise viewpoint lets out a collective coo. It’s a magical – almost spiritual – experience. For me, at least.

“We didn’t come all this bloody way not to climb Ayres Rock,” huffs a young teenage girl behind me.

“It’s a bit windy,” her younger brother protests meekly. “What if we fall off?”

His sister rolls her eyes. She reminds me a bit of myself at that age, having coerced my younger brother into performing all manner of risky stunts alongside me as children. But while scaling Uluru (and buying the T-shirt) was once the key goal for those who made the pilgrimage to Australia’s Red Centre, this is one hike I’m happy to skip.

For one, it’s dangerous – more than 35 people have died climbing the 348m monolith since tourism kicked off here in the 1940s, and many more have been rescued at great risk and expense, including three Australian tourists who were retrieved last September after falling into a crevice. It also has an environmental impact, with the soles of climbers’ shoes leaving a path up the rock that is visible for miles. Plastic water bottles get dropped, and climbers with poor bladder control pollute waterholes used by wildlife.

Most importantly, climbing Uluru goes against the wishes of the Anangu people, the traditional owners of Uluru, for whom the rock and the tjukurpa (creation stories) associated with it hold deep spiritual significance. If you weren’t aware of the cultural implications of climbing Uluru before, they are difficult to ignore when you visit, given they are now plastered around Ayres Rock Resort and communicated by rangers and guides who lead tours in Uluru-Kata Tjuta National Park. Even if you miss those hints, it’s impossible to miss the huge signboard at the base of the climb.

“We, the traditional Anangu owners, have this to say,” the sign reads. “Uluru is sacred in our culture, a place of great knowledge. Under our traditional law, climbing is not permitted. This is our home. Please don’t climb.”

Climbing Uluru, however, is perfectly legal, and around 60,000 tourists march right past this sign and up the rock each year. While the climb is often closed due to high winds or extreme heat, most days it remains open.

Uluru is sacred to the Aboriginal people (Sarah Reid) More

By 8am on a Tuesday, dozens of people are milling about the car park at the base of the climb. When a ranger arrives to open the climb before leading the excellent free daily Mala Walk around the base, a young Australian family makes the first move towards the black chain (installed in 1964 and extended in 1976) that jags up the northwestern face of the rock like an unsightly black scar.

“I know we shouldn’t but we’re doing it anyway,” the mother from Melbourne tells me when I query her about her motivation for attempting the ascent. “I climbed it when I was younger and I want my kids to be able to have the same experience in case it gets closed,” she says.

Why the climb remains open, and how long it will stay that way, is complicated. Uluru’s land title was handed back to its traditional owners in 1985, but was immediately leased to the Australian Federal Government to be jointly managed as a national park for 99 years. The current Uluru-Kata Tjuta National Park management plan states that the climb will be “permanently closed when the proportion of visitors climbing falls below 20 per cent,” and with Parks Australia confirming that climber rates have hovered around 20 per cent for the past few years, that day might not be far off. The government could close it earlier, of course, but despite calls to shut it down becoming louder these days, especially following climber incidents, it hasn’t happened.

