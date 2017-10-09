The UK's highest mountain? It's not what you think

Telegraph Travel's "Daytripper" series visited fair Buxton, in the Peak District, last month – but the locals weren't happy. We incorrectly stated that Buxton lies at 951ft above sea level, when in fact it's a little higher.

"As far as I'm aware, the only part of Buxton that is at that elevation [951ft] is the Car Park at Morrisons supermarket, next to the river Wye as it leaves the town boundary," one resident was quick to inform us. "Most of the town is around 1,000ft above sea level and the Market Place is 1,030ft [314m]. Because of our claim to be the highest market town in England, we are perhaps a little sensitive to errors of this kind."

Indeed. Buxton has even had to bat off competition for the title from a Cumbrian upstart. Alston also sits at an altitude of around 1,000ft, and wants a share of the title – but Buxton's residents insist it can't surpass that high point of 1,030ft.

"Without going over the top about it, we’re determined that Buxton’s place at the peak of this league table is defended," Tina Heathcote, of Buxton Town Team, a group of volunteers who promote the town, told the Buxton Advertiser last year. "Even given the undulations of the terrain - Alston is on the side of a hill while our market is on top of one - that still gives us a clear 10m plus or so."

We have, of course, corrected the error. But it also got us thinking about the other British towns, villages and attractions that have a lofty title to trumpet. (Complaints and corrections can be submitted to travelonline@telegraph.co.uk).

Don't mess with Buxton's altitude

Highest city

It's not Sheffield. Or Birmingham. England's highest city, according to the ONS (care of blogger John Mostyn), is Bradford. It possesses both the highest single point within the city boundary (324.9m, putting it ahead of Sheffield, Stoke and Birmingham), and the highest average altitude (168.788m).

The 10 highest English cities

Bradford - 324.9m Sheffield - 298m Stoke-on-Trent - 275.9m Birmingham - 246.6m Bath - 229.9m Leeds - 198m Wolverhampton - 175.9m Plymouth - 167.8m Coventry - 161.8m Brighton - 155.6m

Highest town or village

Not market town, mind you – that's definitely Buxton. Flash, however, also in the Peak District, has long been recognised as Britain's highest town or village. It sits at 463m above sea level – not that impressive when you consider that the highest town on Earth is La Rinconada, Peru, at 5,100m, but they do like to shout about it.

Highest paved road

The dead-end road to the radar station at the summit of Great Dun Fell reaches 840m, making it Britain's highest stretch of tarmac and a popular destination for keen cyclists. In his UK road climbing bible, 100 Greatest Cycling Climbs, author Simon Warren says: "This is the greatest climb in England, this is our Mont Ventoux, it has no peers, there is no comparison."

Scotland's highest paved road (and the highest public road – Great Dun Fell is not open to motorists) is Cairnwell Pass, which rises to 670m.

Great Dun Fell

