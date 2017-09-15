UK's 10 best fish and chip shops revealed

Shops serving up the crispiest batter and the fluffiest fried potatoes from all corners of the UK have made the cut in this year's National Fish and Chips Awards.

To make the shortlist regarded as the Oscars of the industry, shops from Scotland to London were judged on their frying skills, menu development and innovation, marketing, and staff training. Owners also had to prove they source fish sustainably. The thorough process also saw judges visiting shops to carry out audits, assess customer service, and, of course, sample the fish and chips.

Marcus Coleman, the chief executive of Seafish Industry Authority said: “The Fish and Chip Shop of the Year Award is one of the highest honours a fish and chip business can receive, and it is renowned for its competitive nature rewarding only the best of the best in the industry.

The best chips shops in the UK

Cromars Classic Fish & Chips, St Andrews, Fife (Scotland)

The Dolphin Takeaway, Dungannon, County Tyrone (Northern Ireland)

Millers Fish & Chips, Haxby, York, North Yorkshire (North East England)

Fylde Fish Bar, Marshside, Southport, Merseyside (North West England)

The Golden Carp Chippy, Redditch, Worcestershire (Midlands)

Burton Road Chippy, Lincoln, Lincolnshire (Eastern England)

Henley's of Wivenhoe, Wivenhoe, Colchester, Essex (London & South East England)

Captain's Fish and Chips, Hoddesdon, Hertfordshire (Central & Southern England)

Harbourside Fish & Chips, Plymouth, Devon (South & West England)

Penaluna's Famous Fish & Chips, Hirwaun, Rhonda Cynon Taff (Wales)

“Having watched our 10 finalists progress through the competition, I can safely say that their skill and dedication is outstanding - they are a true representation of the crème de la crème of our industry and sum up perfectly why British fish and chips are, and will always be, the best in the world.”

Last year’s winners Kingfisher Fish and Chips in Plympton, Plymouth, are fighting to hold onto the top spot.

Owners Nikki Mutton and Craig Maw of Kingfisher said: “We were absolutely elated when we won the title of best fish and chip shop as part of the 2017 National Fish & Chip Awards. We’ve been so busy serving our brilliant customers that we’ve actually had to hire more than 10 new members of staff since winning the title in January.”

The 10 finalists win an all expenses paid try to the Norwegian port city of Alesund, to learn about how fish travels to the UK, including the fishing process from catching to filleting.

But they won't know if they've claimed the top spot until an awards ceremony in London in January 2018.