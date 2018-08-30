Topshop Gets Trolled By Cyclists After Suggesting Wearing Cycling Shorts To Work

Topshop is trying to overhaul our work wardrobes with cycling shorts - and the cycling community is having absolutely none of it.

The high street retailer took to Twitter this week to recommend a “smart way to wear cycling shorts” which involved teaming a tailored blazer with a white T-shirt, skin-tight black cycling shorts and some unusual sandals.

The smart way to wear cycling shorts 👌https://t.co/oM233qxBbVpic.twitter.com/IRaCzhmQZG — Topshop (@Topshop) August 27, 2018

We know what you’re thinking: firstly, that’s not winter-appropriate. And secondly, who wants their colleagues knowing every single nook and cranny on their lower half?

Cycling shorts have become a somewhat unexpected emerging trend in the run up to autumn, with people tending to wear them casually under dresses, skirts or long shirts rather than - ya know - instead of work trousers.

That said, Naomi Campbell did sport a white pair with a blazer at Paris Fashion Week. But that’s Naomi on a runway, not the rest of the population going to work in an office and having to watch as their colleagues try and keep a straight face...

After Topshop shared a photo of the “look”, members of the cycling community began to offer their two cents on the trend, the verdict being: cycling shorts belong on bikes, not the office.

The correct way to wear cycling shorts. On a friggin bike that is! Going fast ⚡️ pic.twitter.com/x64kL76xx3 — Lina B. (@chille4s) August 28, 2018

Laughing at this as I cycle away. 👋🏼 pic.twitter.com/NuwUH6uMFf — Lara Kazakos (@larakazakos) August 28, 2018

It wasn’t just cyclists who were unimpressed by the trend. Katie Griffiths tweeted the brand to say: “This is just wrong. Too far Topshop.” Her opinion was echoed widely.

Behave yourself. 😁 — TimandTimAgain (@FrannyMalbec) August 29, 2018

Topshop, I love you. You know I do. That's precisely why I'm telling you this. You need help. Not just for your own sake but all our sakes. Hate me if you like but I'd only regret not saying something. — Esyllt Sears (@EsylltMair) August 28, 2018

I hate them so much 😂😭 — Soph Connell ✨ (@SophConnell) August 27, 2018

There is no smart way to wear cycling shorts. Looks dreadful. — Kay-Bray (@katiebracher) August 27, 2018

I mean not only does the entire outfit look awful, they want £125 for the shorts 😂😂😂😂 and whats with the shoes?! 🙈 — Kirsty (@KirstyH93) August 29, 2018

Judging by this reaction, we don’t think it’ll catch on anytime soon.