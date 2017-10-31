Why Great British Bake Off history suggests Sophie should win tonight's final

Sophie Faldo should be crowned the victor in tonight's Great British Bake Off final if past series are anything to go by.

Candice Brown's victory in last year's Great British Bake Off continued a trend for the baker with the best technical record winning the competition.

Of the three finalists in series eight - Sophie Faldo, Kate Lyon and Steven Carter-Bailey - Sophie has the best record in technical challenges to date, finishing in the top third of the field in four out of nine weeks in this year's competition.

Steven is second (three out of nine) and Kate a distant third (one out of nine). In fact Kate has the worst technical challenge record for any Bake Off finalist ever.

For anyone not familiar with the Great British Bake Off’s infamous technical challenge, each week contestants are asked to complete three tasks, two of which they can prepare for ahead of the show.

The third challenge, however, is an unknown. Each week either Prue Leith (formerly Mary Berry) or Paul Hollywood will rummage around for an increasingly obscure recipe designed to strike fear into the heart of any plucky amateur baker.

Under time pressure and with minimal instructions the contestants are then presented with this recipe for the first time. They must hold their nerve and draw upon their general knowledge of baking to execute the bake before being ranked against their peers based on these efforts.

Technical proficiency usually predicts a Bake Off champion

When picking the eventual winner Prue (formerly Mary) and Paul don’t tend to give a blow by blow account of how they arrived at their decision. However it seems that the best technical challenge performer across the series stands a pretty good chance of emerging victorious.

In five of the seven Bake Off finals the finalist with the best technical challenge record went on to be crowned as champion.

Nadiya Hussain, the popular winner of two years ago, finished in the top third of the field in four of the 10 technical challenges in which she competed, ahead of her fellow finalists Tamal Ray and Ian Cumming who only managed two out of 10 each.

Nancy Birtwhistle, who won series five of Bake Off, was dubbed the ‘Queen of Consistency’ for her prowess in the technical challenge and made the top third of the field on five out of 10 occasions.

