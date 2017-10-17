Team Fortress 2 is getting a huge Jungle Inferno update | Patch notes, Mercenary Park, trailer

Team Fortress 2 still gets players, and despite being released over a decade ago now, it's getting a huge new update in the near future. The Jungle Inferno update is being slowly revealed, and so we're putting together our very own (but unofficial) patch notes for what to expect in the patch, updating every day until the full patch notes are revealed, presumably on October 20. Until then, here's everything we've gleamed.

New Maps

Mercenary Park

A new map, developed in-house by Valve, has two teams battling over three control points. It's a parody of Jurassic Park, where Saxton Hale (who's basically Chuck Norris in the Team Fortress 2 lore) previously held yetis for people's amusement. They escaped, and Hale punched them so hard they exploded, eventually causing yetis to go extinct.

Now, he's enlisted the Red and Blu teams to fight it out in the park instead, turning it from Yeti Park to Mercenary Park. A full runthrough hasn't been shown, although screenshots have given a little glimpse at what to expect from this jungle map.

Lazarus

A King of the Hill (KOTH) map, this one was created by community members Aeon 'Void' Bollig, Fuzzymellow, Tim 'SedimentarySocks' BL, Tim 'Sky' Dunnett, Benjamin 'Badgerpig' Blåholtz, and Stiffy360. Like Mercenary Park, this is also heavily jungle themed, but more like a facility built on top of jungle ruins.

Mossrock

This attack/defend map was made by Freyka, E-Arkham, Michael 'AsG_Alligator' Byczko, PEAR, Andrew 'Dr. Spud' Thompson, Jake 'Xi.Cynx' Handlovic, Aeon 'Void' Bollig, Neal 'Blade x64' Smart, and Harlen 'UEAKCrash' Linke. It's a more traditional Team Fortress 2 map, with wooden buildings surrounded by the jungle.

Banana Bay

Moving towards a jungle's beach, Banana Bay is a Payload Race map by Neal 'Blade x64' Smart, Jennifer 'Neodement' Burnett, Pear, Stiffy360, Fuzzymellow, Aeon 'Void' Bollig, and Freyja. It looks like you'll be delivering bananas, which is new.

Enclosure

Taking place in a large jungle greenhouse, Enclosure was made by Michael 'AsG_Alligator' Byczko, Aeon 'Void' Bollig, E-Arkham, PEAR, Stiffy360, Andrew 'Dr. Spud' Thompson, Fuzzymellow, Maxime Dupais, Freyja, and Ivan 'Crowbar' Sokolov. It's a traditional Payload map, with a tyrannosaurus rex enclosure. The t.rexes seem to be gone, though.

Brazil

The final featured community map is Brazil, another KOTH map, by Jérémie 'Ravage' Nicolas, Tyler 'Yyler' King, Sean 'Heyo' Cutino, and Nassim 'Nassimo' Sadoun. Similarly to Mossrock, it looks like a more traditionally styled affair for a Team Fortress 2 map.

New taunts

Usable by all classes, the Yeti Punch taunt has the player create a cardboard cutout of a yeti and punch it, causing it to explode. While all classes can use it, the Scout definitely has the best animation of the ones shown off in the trailer for this taunt.

Again usable by all classes, Yeti Smash has the player turn into a yeti themselves, roaring and smashing the ground in front of them before turning back to normal. Only the Soldier's animation for this was shown, unfortunately.

Engineer players are getting two new taunts in this update, the first of which is The Dueling Banjo, made by ✨SedimentarySocks✨ and Nonamesleft~. It's a reference to the 1972 horror film Deliverance, in case Team Fortress 2 was just too topical for you in 2017.

The other option for engineers is described as "groin-liquefying". It has the Engineer ride a jackhammer forward, and can go endlessly. It was made by The Winglet, хвзз, Zxo Pink, Karma Charger, and ✨SedimentarySocks✨.

Another infinitely looping taunt is The Soviet Strong Arm, for the Heavy class. It has the Heavy endlessly pumping iron by lifting some weights, showing off those huge biceps. This taunt was made by Hypo, Codenator, and FiveEyes.

Again, made to show of the Heavy's sheer strength, The Russian Arms Race has him doing one-handed pushups, for as long as you leave him. The caption is "own the means of lactic acid production," which is by far the best thing in the update so far. The Russian Arms Race was made by community member _kyle.

Finally, The Headcase has the Pyro pull out a dish, revealing a head inside, which he sniffs before giving a lovely chef's kiss, for some delicious head flesh is clearly his favourite dish. The Headcase was made by Hypo, donhonk, and Greg.

Each day, more content from the Jungle Inferno update is getting revealed, so check back tomorrow for more updates.!