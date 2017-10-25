Can you teach an old ski dog new piste tricks?

A Masters’ Week sounds a little daunting – hardcore, even – but this annual event at British Columbia’s family friendly, ski-in/ski-out Big White ski area in the Okanagan Valley in British Columbia is anything but.

In fact the Masters moniker applies to the age rather than the skill of those skiers and snowboarders taking part - you need to be 50-plus to participate.

Rather than being a gruelling technique-tuning week, it’s all about companionship and reunions. Hence you’ll hear such phrases as: “Hello Barbara! Remember me from last year?” And: “We just played gently in the trees and had a blast”.

The programme began in 2011 when the resort started Masters’ Mondays - ski tuition specifically for those of a certain vintage. They proved popular and are still running, attracting 45 to 75 people every Monday during the winter season.

Their success spawned the five-day programme, launched in 2014, and initially attracting 22 participants. Since then the demand has been such that last season Big White added an additional five-day course (Monday to Friday) - one at the beginning, the other at the end of February - and attracted a total of 245 people. And next season (2017/2018) the resort will be running three courses.

The group of ski masters ready to learn

On the first evening of the early February course, I joined the other 140 attendees - mostly Canadians from Toronto, some 40 Australians and a handful of Brits - for a welcome drinks reception where everyone got the chance to mingle and chat. People from Toronto have traditionally always come to Big White because it’s one of the easiest resorts in Western Canada to reach, with good flight and shuttle connections.

The Australian link is down to the resort being owned by an Australian family, the Schumanns – they also used to own the Australian resort of Mount Hotham. At the reception, held in the Loose Moose Lounge and hosted by the ski school director, Josh Foster, we were given a brief outline of what was in store for us during the week. Earlier in the day we’d been divided into groups of five or six each. If there’s any need to adjust after that, and someone wants to move to a different group – even during the course – it’s never a problem.

Groups were mostly based on ability although there’s no hard and fast rule about that as sometimes friends of mixed abilities who have skied together during previous Masters’ Weeks like to stay with the same companions. Although in theory the Masters’ Weeks can include groups of absolute beginners (aka “never evers” here) the general standard of skiing - there were no snowboarders on the week I attended - was relaxed intermediate, mixed in with some more advanced skiers.

