Skiing in snowboard boots? Introducing the gadget that could make sore feet a thing of the past

Rigid ski boots are renowned for their discomfort - This content is subject to copyright.

There are many pleasures to be savoured on a skiing holiday, but not many of us would list ski boots among them. A rigid plastic shell and ultra-tight fit might mean greater control on the slopes, but the downside is that they’re far from comfortable, especially when walking between your chalet and the bottom of the lift.

Happily, an American company has come up with a solution, developing a product that makes it possible to ski wearing snowboard boots – with all the softness and comfort that entails.

Based in Colorado, Envy Snow Sports was founded by snowboarder Chris Schroeder. Although Chris and his father could spend all day snowboarding, his mother and sister – both skiers – would have to stop earlier or take longer breaks, as their ski boots made their feet colder and more painful than board boots.

In search of a more appealing solution for budding skiers, Chris and his father built a prototype frame to hold a snowboard boot, with a base that would clip into standard alpine ski bindings.

After four years in development, including a complete redesign after exhibiting at trade shows, the Envy Ski Frame is now available to the public. Made from high-quality aluminium, each frame has a reinforced calf support and four straps to secure the boots in place.

The design has been in development for four years Credit: envysnowsports.com More

The length is adjustable, and the frames have been designed to fit a range of commercially available boots. Other companies have experimented with a similar setup, but Schroeder says his design is the first that’s suitable for existing snowboard boots, without the need to buy a specially adapted boot to fit the frame.

Available in various colours and priced at $379 per pair (around £288), it’s currently only available in the USA. The frame comes in large and medium sizes, with a small version due to launch next year.

The 14 best outfits to wear on the slopes this winter More

“This product is not for your expert skier,” Schroeder explains. “If you're in the moguls and in the trees all day this isn't going to be for you. This is for someone who is a beginner or intermediate skiing on the groomers – in those conditions they work awesome. You're sacrificing a little bit of performance for comfort.”

By making it easier for snowboarders to switch to skis, the new invention could also attract more people to take up skiing, says Martin Bell, Telegraph Ski and Snowboard equipment editor.

Read more