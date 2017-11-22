Skiing in Europe or America: Which is best?

USA vs Europe: which is best for a ski or snowboard holiday? The whole experience becomes very different depending on which side of the pond you’re on – off-piste etiquette, chair-lift queuing, après ski and even the kind of snow you’re turning on all vary wildly between continents. We look at the pros and cons for each to decide which might be right for you.

Best for cost

There’s no denying it – a European ski holiday is always going to beat North America when it comes to price. Of course, you can choose to spend thousands on a private chalet in Courchevel 1850 with 24-hour butler, champagne on tap and helicopter transfers; but there’s also the option of booking a seven-night package deal to Bansko in Bulgaria for £459, including flights, transfers, B&B accommodation, ski hire and lift pass (crystalski.co.uk).

In comparison, while you can get great deals on lift passes in the US depending on when you buy them, the flights are always going to turn this into a more expensive holiday. The cheapest American package that Crystal Ski offers is £1,248 for seven nights in Breckenridge, Colorado, room-only, excluding lift pass and ski hire. With those two extras factored in, the price jumps up to £1,741.

However, if you’re planning to hit the slopes a lot over the season, purchasing something like Vail Resorts’ Epic Pass (epicpass.com) can keep costs down – for $899 (£675) it grants unlimited, season-long access to 15 North American resorts, including Vail, Breckenridge and Whistler Blackcomb, and up to 21 free days in 30 alpine resorts, including St Anton, Val d’Isère, the Three Valleys and Verbier. That’s cheaper than a seven-day lift pass to just one of those resorts. Plus, the pound has recovered slightly more against the dollar than it has against the euro since the Brexit crash.

Best for convenience

North American resorts involve a much lengthier flight time than their European counterparts. However, many European resorts can be an inconveniently long and winding transfer away from the airport, and it often takes all day to get there regardless. And although the flight time from London to Denver, for example, is just short of 10 hours, once there the transfer to Vail or Breckenridge is smooth and easy – no hair-pin bends, no worrying you’re going to drive off the edge of a cliff – as the airport is already 1,655m above sea level.

There’s also no language barrier to worry about in the US – particularly convenient if you’re having ski or snowboard lessons.

Ski areas like Tignes-Val d'Isere offer a huge number of pistes (Andy Parant) More

Best for beginners

There are great beginners’ resorts across both sides of the Atlantic. The important thing is to prioritise a good nursery area and plentiful green and blue runs over a large ski area; if it’s your first or second trip, there’s no need to shell out on an expensive lift pass when you’ll be largely sticking to a handful of novice slopes.

Ensuring you get a good ski instructor is also vital. Here, American resorts can often outshine European ones. As well as being native English speakers, in my experience teachers stop and explain a lot more, and give tailored tips plus individual feedback to each student – essential for truly improving technique.

Institutions such as Ecole du Ski Francais (ESF), meanwhile, can be a bit hit and miss in terms of teaching style. Sure, you can be lucky and score a great instructor – but you’re equally likely to get the taciturn, teak-coloured old timer who does nothing but grunt and shout “suivez moi!” over his shoulder while you spend the week filing down behind him with no idea what you’re doing. That said, there are alternatives – British-run New Generation (skinewgen.com) is excellent and operates out of 17 resorts across the Alps, offering child, teen and adult ski and snowboard lessons for a range of abilities.

Story Continues