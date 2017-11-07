Ski technique: how to maintain leg symmetry

Symmetry describes the position and shape that our legs hold during turns. Holding the right, symmetrical position will allow you to manage the natural forces you experience when skiing and keep the skis working in unison says Telegraph Ski and Snowboard ski technique editor and coach for Channel 4's The Jump, Warren Smith. There are four main reasons why symmetry can be lost – here's how to correct them.

Warren is part of the Völkl International Freeski Team and one of Europe's most acclaimed ski coaches. He's a Level 4 International Instructor and Tutor (IASI) and Level 4 Performance Coach (IVSI).

1. Limited outer leg extension

The skier in the image below hasn’t been applied enough pressure through the outside ski to gain grip. Instead the outside knee is rolled inwards which creates an A-frame and instability.

How to correct

Use the power plough exercise, which allows you to focus purely on leg extension. The wedge shape makes it easier to balance, giving faster leg extension results.

2. Loss of lateral control

We have to ensure the correct muscle groups are working as we ski. This will help to avoid the width between feet and knees varying during turns.

How to correct

This 10-second test will teach your adductor and glute muscles to work together, giving you a much stronger lateral framework in the legs. Use a slippery low friction surface to slowly pull your feet together without allowing knees to drop in, ideally over 10 seconds. Be aware of the legs shaking as your feet slowly come together. Once you’ve learnt to switch on the muscles with the exercise, take it to the slopes and ski with it, helping leg symmetry.

3. Slow inside leg

To maintain a symmetrical stance you need to be pro-active with steering the inside leg. Many skiers, always focus attention on the outside leg while the leg on the inside of the turn gets forgotten. If the inside leg is slow or inactive it will not match the outside leg and you’ll be left with an A-frame. This puts the skis at different angles and you in a vulnerable position.

How to correct

Put your hands on your knees to encourage the inside leg of each turn to be active enough to match the outside leg. This exercise will help you measure and monitor leg alignment. Develop this exercise by progressively increasing the speed of your descent over several runs.

4. Ski boots

For maintaining good symmetry it’s essential to have ski boots that are appropriate for your level and the type of skiing you do, and to have them correctly fitted.

Your ski boot check list

Make sure to get your ski boots fitted professionally. Having moulded footbeds will help let the soles of your feet lie in a supported position and make them more responsive to lateral movements. The canting function can be used to help the vertical line of the boot match your natural leg angle. Use the power strap to support and hold your leg. This enhances efficiency and maximises performance.



