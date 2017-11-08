Ski technique: how to advance from snow plough

Beginners often skip the vital stage of truly mastering their snow-plough turns in the rush to go parallel, says Telegraph Ski and Snowboard ski technique editor and coach for Channel 4's The Jump, Warren Smith. As an intermediate it's worth going back and nailing a powerful plough, as it will stop you skiing within your comfort zone and help you achieve your full potential.

Warren is part of the Völkl International Freeski Team and one of Europe’s most acclaimed ski coaches. He’s a Level 4 International Instructor and Tutor (IASI) and Level 4 Performance Coach (IVSI). He set up the Warren Smith Ski Academy 18 years ago to offer recreational skiers performance coaching rather than standard ski school lessons. Its groundbreaking courses (held in Verbier,Cervinia, Niseko, Revelstoke and at UK indoor slopes) have transformed the skills of thousands of recreational skiers, instructors and athletes, and received extensive praise.

Here he describes the process of practising a powerful snowplough, which forces you to slow down and focus on the different elements of a turn.

Master the power plough using these handy steps

Start easy: Choose relatively gentle terrain, then start snowploughing very slowly downhill. Stretch out: When you come to turn, begin by simply extending your outside leg - if turning right, extend the left leg. The stabilising effect of the plough wedge helps you push out of your comfort zone and test just how far your leg will go without worrying about falling. Press down: As you extend, gently guide the ski around the arc, with minimal rotation of both ski and leg. Your priority is to drive the ski down into the snow, not push it out. Since the movements are slower, you have time to work out how to do this, and recognise they way it secures edge grip. More advanced skiers should use the extra time to focus on extending the leg sooner and getting on the edges easlier in a turn. And release: As you turn, also be mindfulof the inside leg. Rather then pushing down, flex it to reduce pressure on that ski. Photograph or video your progress if possible - you'll know you're imrpoving if your outside knee is lower than the inside knee. Use the platform: As you ski on, make your leg extensions progressively more powerful, and start to focus on the relationship between edge grip and hip movement. Use the solid edge anchor created by leg extension as a push-off platform to smoothly direct the hips into the perfect position for each turn. Even out: When you're between turns, keep both legs moving smoothly and progressively in tandem with each other, yet separately. This leg independent action action is essential to developing the best technique and making the sport work for you. Come to parallel: After a few turns, speed up and start to find a rhythm. Eventually the inside leg will naturally feel lighter and your inside ski will slide parallel to the outside one. The earlier and stronger your outside leg extension and downward pressure, the lighter and more comfortable the inside leg will feel, until your skis run parallel right from the start of each turn.

