Ski season 2018: The essential winter sports guide

It may seem early to be thinking about hitting the slopes, but now’s the time to bag the best deals for the coming winter. There are offers galore and booking now could mean you snag free child places, group booking deals or money off lift pass/lesson/equipment hire packages. Different resorts and holiday options will suit different people depending on experience, preferences and party-type. Are you first timers? Are you looking for fine dining as well as immaculate slopes? Are you partiers, piste bashers or pit-stop lovers? Read on to dicover the holidays and resorts you should be checking out this season.

When to book a ski holiday

Last minute bookings do not necessarily secure the best value ski holidays – the early ski bird catches the worm, particularly if you’re limited to travelling during school holidays. Check out ski tour operator websites over the next week or so and you’ll find 45 per cent discounts on trips to Whistler (bookable by 15 November through Ski Independence; ski-i.com) and up to 45 per cent off select Easter breaks to Scandinavia (bookable by 8 November through Ski Safari; skisafari.com).

Lift passes are also cheaper: an Epic Pass (epicpass.com) bought by 19 November for $899 (£675) grants unlimited, season-long access to 15 North American resorts, including Vail, Breckenridge and Whistler Blackcomb, and up to 21 free days in 30 Alpine resorts, including St Anton, Val d’Isère, the Three Valleys and Verbier. That’s cheaper than a seven-day lift pass to just one of those resorts.

What’s new with ski resorts?

In Val d’Isère, France, work has started on the £170m Coin de Val project, set to redevelop the resort centre over the next five years. A new piste and underground moving walkway will connect the slopes directly with the heart of town while a new shopping area, restaurants, apartments, a hotel, bus station and welcome area will also be created.

Val d’Isère has plenty of improvements in the works (Getty Images/iStockphoto) More

There are new beginnings in the cult French off-piste destination La Grave too, which ushers in its first season under the ownership of SATA (operator of the neighbouring Alpe d’Huez resort), improving mountain infrastructure without changing its fundamentally “wild” nature.

In Switzerland, Andermatt opens in November with three new chairlifts, creating a lift link with neighbouring Sedrun.

Best new ski hotels

This winter brings with it a plethora of hotel openings across the Alps. There’s something for every taste and budget, from the quirky HO36 Hostel (ho36hostels.com) in Les Menuires, with rooms that sleep two to 10 people from €35 per night, to the new Four Seasons Hotel Megève (fourseasons.com/megeve), complete with a two Michelin-starred restaurant and swanky spa.

In Chamonix, the centuries-old Refuge Montenvers (montenvers.terminal-neige.com), with its dramatic perch at the foot of the Mer de Glace glacier, has been sensitively restored into a stylish, romantic bolthole with a fabulous restaurant and mesmerising views.

Ho36 hostel is a cool new option in Les Menuires (Ho36) More

