Ski fitness: how to get fit for the slopes

Always tired half way through your ski or snowboard holiday? The answer is to prepare your body during the weeks leading up to your holiday - it will also improve performance and reduces the chance of injuries and falls.

Specific training is important because winter sports use different muscles to exercise that you do at home like cycling, and many people don’t know how to work them.

Training is all the more important because ski resorts are at high altitude, and it’s pretty intense being on the slopes all day every day. And because you’re on holiday the aim of the game is to enjoy it, and not have the fun curtailed by even mild strains and aching joints.

Performed regularly, the following drills will help improve overall fitness, posture, balance and even technique. When doing them, aim to hold the body in the right position (aka alignment) for ski and snowboarding, as this trains the body to move efficiently on the slopes. It’s a good idea to try the exercises in front of a mirror (wear shorts), so you can watch, analyse and correct your position.

Many of these drills have an accompanying Octopus Clinic how-to video by Lucy Macdonald that can be watched free at octopusclinic.com. Watch the full video before attempting the exercise, and if you experience any form of discomfort or pain stop immediately and see a physiotherapist for help.

1. Find the perfect knee position

Why do it? Unless knees are positioned centrally over feet, skiers can’t carve properly because the uphill ski won’t hold an edge, and snowboarders will feel less stable. The knees being out of position also causes knee pain, including problems with kneecap and tendons.

Try this check: With feet in ski or snowboard position bend your knees, focus on the centre of the knee cap then visualise a vertical line dropping from there to the floor. It should should land in a central position between the second and third toe, however, most people find it lands closer to the big toe or even between the feet.

Correct with this drill: Staying in the same ski/snowboard position, twist the knees out until they’re pointing forwards, then practise bending and straightening them while keeping them pointing forward. Aim for at least 30 repetitions every day.

Watch Octopus Clinic video 85 shows the knee position exercise in more detail.

2. Find the perfect pelvis, hip and back position

Why do it? Sticking your bottom out too much or tucking it too too far under makes it hard for the muscles of hips, pelvis and spine to work properly, which is fundamental to good technique and preventing back and knee pain.

Try this check: Look at your body from the side as you move into a ski or snowboard position and compare to the pictures here. You want to be in the middle, not at either extreme.

Pelvis alignment More

Correct with this drill: Tuck your bottom under as far as you can, then stick it out as far as you can, then move 50 per cent of the way between the two. The aim is to retrain hips and pelvis to find the ideal half-way “neutral” position, enabling muscles to work properly.

Next, practise maintaining pelvic neutral while mimicking skiing or snowboarding movements. Retraining a habit - or, more technically speaking, a neurological pathway between brain and body - is all about doing something over and over again, so aim for at least 30 repetitions a day.

Read more