    Scientists want to pay you £13,000 to lie in bed

    Finally, there's a job out there where being lazy pays off. The Guardian reports that French scientists are seeking candidates to lie on their backs and do nothing for two whole months. Once they're done, they'll get paid €16,000 (approx £13,600).

    So where does this dream job come from? It's from researchers at the Institute for Space Medicine and Physiology in France, who want to test microgravity and recreate the weightlessness of the International Space Station. While they do that, they will also test the effectiveness of a dietary supplement.

    The participants will go through medical tests for two weeks before the experiment, then spend two months laying in bed, and then go through more medical tests for two weeks after that while recuperating.

    It seems like a job where all you do is lie down might actually be pretty difficult. Participants have to lie down with their head slightly inclined down by less than six degrees. They have to eat, bathe, and even go to the bathroom while lying down, for two whole months, while at least one shoulder is in contact with the bed. Afterwards, they may have physical problems like muscle loss and low bone density.

    According to the French newspaper 20 Minutes, half the participants take a cocktail of dietary supplements that hopefully will counteract the negative effects of weightlessness, and the other half do not. The first team of 12 men has already gone through the experiment, and got up recently for the first time in two months.

    Participants must be healthy, athletic, nonsmoking men between the ages of 20 and 45; they also can't have allergies or food restrictions and must fit within a certain body mass index. If you fit the bill and want to just relax in bed for a while, you can apply here. The next study goes from September to December of 2017.

