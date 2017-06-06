Has a scientist just cracked the famous ‘alien’ Wow signal?

It’s the most mysterious signal ever received from space – a weird radio burst which some have claimed is proof of alien life.

But now a scientist believes he might have cracked the mystery of the strange signal which arrived just before midnight on August 15, 1977.

The weird signal lasted 72 seconds, and inspired scientist Jerry R. Ehman to write, ‘Wow!’

MORE: What time do the polls open for the General Election and where can I vote?

MORE: Tory candidate tells audience: I’m really pleased we’ve got food banks

Professor Antonio Paris believes that the signal ISN’T made by aliens – but was instead created by two comets passing Earth.

Professor Paris believes that the signal was created by a comet with a large hydrogen cloud surrounding it – and to ‘prove’ his hypothesis, pointed a telescope at a comet this year.

He found strong signals of the same type as the ‘Wow’ signal – and now believes that even if comet 266P (which was in the right area) isn’t responsible, another comet might be.