The saviour of St Moritz: how a Greek shipping magnate transformed the Swiss ski resort

Since the millennium, ski lifts have been reaching out across peaks and troughs to connect one resort’s domain with another’s. In 2003, the Vanoise Express cable car bridged the gap between the French resorts of La Plagne and Les Arcs to create an area, called Paradiski, with a claimed 425km of slopes.

Austria’s space race gathered speed more slowly, but in 2015 a sort of village conglomerate with surely the longest resort name in the world – Skicircus Saalbach Hinterglemm Leogang Fieberbrunn – became the largest lift-linked area in the country, with 270km of pistes. Its glory was short-lived, as in the 2016/2017 season St Anton introduced two new gondolas linking it with Lech to create a connected area with 305km of pistes.

The acquisitive Wall-Street-quoted Vail Resorts company achieved an extraordinary coup in Utah by taking control of two adjacent resorts, connecting them with an ‘up-and-over’ chairlift in 2015 and announcing the new Park City resort as having ‘the largest ski area in the US’.

This trend for linking ski areas has, however, passed over St Moritz in Switzerland. It has long had four separate ski domains, with just one link between them. Skiers can transition to the smallest area, Lagalb, from the next smallest, Diavolezza, if they are prepared to grasp a rope tow and then remove their skis to walk across a main road; but the only way back is by train or bus. And – even more off-trend – before the 2016/17 season, St Moritz announced that rather than expanding, its slopes were to shrink. The resort’s smallest ski area would not open at all.

If you are surprised that you didn’t know about the closure, don’t be. It didn’t happen. The Lagalb area was saved by the Greek family that has been St Moritz’s benefactor since the 1950s.

St Moritz started out as a summer holiday destination Credit: Ullstein Bild DTL/Getty Images More

St Moritz was the birthplace of British winter holidays in the Alps. The story is that the proprietor of the resort’s Engadiner Kulm hotel, Johannes Badrutt, had a loyal British clientele who came to the mountains only in summer. Eager to attract off-season business, Badrutt extolled the beauty of the resort in winter; and eventually, in the summer of 1864, he persuaded four English guests to return in winter with the promise that he would pay their fare home if they were dissatisfied. He won his bet; and thereafter the hotel opened for the winter season, initially just for hiking, later for skiing.

The resort flourished. Badrutt began the process of building the Kulm (as it came to be known) into a grande-dame property, installing Switzerland’s first electric light and creating an unusual leisure facility, the Cresta toboggan run. His son, Casper, developed the equally ritzy Palace Hotel nearby. The Olympics came in 1924, for the second ever Winter Games; in the 1930s the place became the haunt of celebrities, among them Noël Coward, Marlene Dietrich and Charlie Chaplin.

An even more important visitor came just before the Second World War; he was Stavros Niarchos, a Greek in his late twenties whose family had shipping interests. Enamoured of the resort, he visited it on regular ski trips after the war, initially staying at either the Palace or the Kulm but ultimately settling at the latter.

The best Swiss ski resorts More

Read more