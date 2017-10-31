Rocket League is releasing on Switch November 14

One of the most popular sports games of the last few years, Rocket League, is coming to the Nintendo Switch in the next couple of weeks. After some time in development, with an unknown release date, it was announced in a blog post that Rocket League would be available on the Switch on November 14.

It's coming with all of the features, content, and modes that the PS4, Xbox One, and PC versions of the game have, plus a few extra Switch-exclusive cars. They're a free addition for the game on the Nintendo Switch, a custom Mario NSR, a Luigi NSR (both of which are pretty regular cars, except with Mario and Luigi paint jobs), and Samus' Gunship (a reference to the Metroid series, with a car shaped like the protagonist Samus' gunship).

Rocket League itself is an amalgamation of football and rocket cars. Two teams drive their cars to knock a huge, oversized ball into the opposing team's goal, the team with the highest score after 5 minutes wins. The rockets come in to play when teams pick up fuel, which can be used to make the cars fly up in the air.

By manoeuvering the car in the air using its rocket, trick shots can be accomplished by knocking the ball off walls, downwards for more of a spike shot, or away from your own goal. It's a difficult game to master, as being able to drive the car through the air takes a lot of skill.

There's also other modes, like a basketball-like mode where the ball must be dunked in a net rather than shot into a goal, and custom modes where modifiers can be used to change speed, rocket strength, and more. There's both single-player and multiplayer modes, with cross-platform play between the Nintendo Switch, PC, and Xbox One also available on this version of the game.

It costs $19.99 "or regional equivalent", likely around £14.99, although that is unconfirmed, and we'll likely find out its final UK price when it releases in November.