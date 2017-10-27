Overwatch World Cup | Meet the British cyber athletes looking for global glory

Despite only coming out in 2016, Overwatch has a huge fan base of avid players, plus even more people who simply watch the game. It has quickly become one of the most dominant video games out there, partly thanks to its competitive nature: it is a team-based first person shooter, where players fight over objectives to beat their human opponents. On top of everything else, it is an esport.
That side to Overwatch comes in a few different forms, from automated competitive play within the game's modes to organised tournaments outside. It has quickly become incredibly popular, with developers Blizzard working on the Overwatch League; a professional, franchised league that's set to start up next year. Huge names from the wider sports industry are already involved, such as Jeff Wilpon, COO of Major League Baseball team New York Mets and Robert Kraft, CEO of Kraft Group, parent company of current NFL champions the New England Patriots. Both will own Overwatch teams that represent cities from around the world in regular and professional competition.
The Overwatch League is not due to start until 2018, so the current the largest Overwatch competition has a much more recognisable name: the Overwatch World Cup. As you might expect, it features a series of teams representing their nation and competing for glory and international respect. Teams fight it out in the game, with the winners of group stages (which took place earlier this year in Shanghai, Santa Monica, Katowice, and Sydney) moving on to the grand finals.
Exceeding expectations, our own Team UK came out of the group stage with the best possible result, with 15 wins and no losses, moving on to the finals undefeated.
We spoke to Team UK ahead of the finals, which start on 3 November. They are a group of young men who seemed casual but a little nervous under the lights of a press interview. For most of them, Overwatch is their first time on the world stage, representing their country in a tournament where they have performed better than anyone thought they could
In an introduction, few of the players used their real names. 'Boombox' describes himself as the team's flex player, while 'MikeyA' calls his role "hitscan DPS." Their pseudonyms come first, with their roles in the team being perfectly understandable to a fan but nonsensical to everyone else.
It was, however, a professional interview. The players, sporting their Team UK jerseys, rattle off their experience playing games competitively before Overwatch. 'Hayez', the coach, had never played a game at a competitive level before this, while MikeyA had been playing with Team Fortress 2 professionals for some time. Like how a football player might have been a part of a Little League team, they have all been playing video games their whole lives.
But it has all been building to this moment. And Team UK's quarter final game against Sweden is looking more difficult than they first anticipated.
"Sweden have made roster changes from when they were in the group stage," team captain ChrisTFer says, "I think if we played against the same six that played in their qualification stage, it would have been over and we would have rolled them. I think the roster changes they made were smart though, they are now probably, as a whole, a stronger team. On an individual level, they match up better against us. But as I always say, the way we play under pressure when we get on stage, that's our hit factor."
Hayez reiterated ChrisTFer's point, saying Team UK are going to "bring the hype."
Going into the quarter finals, the team commit several hours each day to practice, with Hayez, as the coach, going over videos of gameplay to point out mistakes. His job is to research other teams, keep on top of strategy, and guide the team's practice until they get to the quarter finals. On top of the strategy and physical skill required, there is also a psychological side, with ChrisTFer wanting to undermine weaker opponents like an esports Jose Mourinho.
"We tried to get a rivalry going with the USA," he says. "We had this massive plan going into it where we'd try and rile them up a bit, and we expected to end up playing them in the qualification stage. Eventually, we didn't end up playing them, so we became friends and settled it. I'm sure, over time, we'll start trash talking Sweden a bit, try and heat it up.
"It's a bit of fun, but, the way I look at it, but the more pressure we can add to the match, the better chance Team UK has because I know we can handle the pressure and they can't. If I can rile them up, I want them to hate me enough so they're all sitting there really wanting to beat me, and I know that if they get to that stage, they're not going to win."
They're all here because they're eager to compete, and have enjoyed playing the game. ChrisTFer describes it as a "pretty significant passion" for the whole team, explaining why they do take it so seriously. "No-one starts playing video games with the idea of going professional. To become even at a level where it's a consideration, you have to have spent a lot of time doing it. It's not too dissimilar to regular sports, but everyone who does this loves it."
While Overwatch, and any other esport played to this level, is recognised as being separate from "regular sports," it's just as serious. What you might expect from a bunch of 20-somethings playing video games for a living is anything but the truth. These players are internationally recognised for their skill, putting their time and energy into what is now a career doing what they love.
- Team UK will be facing Team Sweden in the first Overwatch World Cup on November 3, in Anaheim, California. Both a live and online audience will be watching, and as last year’s Overwatch World Cup reached 72,000 viewers, it’s expected to reach a huge number of people. You can watch along online, too - and cheer on the UK’s latest national athletes.