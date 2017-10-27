Overwatch World Cup | Meet the British cyber athletes looking for global glory

Despite only coming out in 2016, Overwatch has a huge fan base of avid players, plus even more people who simply watch the game. It has quickly become one of the most dominant video games out there, partly thanks to its competitive nature: it is a team-based first person shooter, where players fight over objectives to beat their human opponents. On top of everything else, it is an esport.

That side to Overwatch comes in a few different forms, from automated competitive play within the game's modes to organised tournaments outside. It has quickly become incredibly popular, with developers Blizzard working on the Overwatch League; a professional, franchised league that's set to start up next year. Huge names from the wider sports industry are already involved, such as Jeff Wilpon, COO of Major League Baseball team New York Mets and Robert Kraft, CEO of Kraft Group, parent company of current NFL champions the New England Patriots. Both will own Overwatch teams that represent cities from around the world in regular and professional competition.

The Overwatch League is not due to start until 2018, so the current the largest Overwatch competition has a much more recognisable name: the Overwatch World Cup. As you might expect, it features a series of teams representing their nation and competing for glory and international respect. Teams fight it out in the game, with the winners of group stages (which took place earlier this year in Shanghai, Santa Monica, Katowice, and Sydney) moving on to the grand finals.

Exceeding expectations, our own Team UK came out of the group stage with the best possible result, with 15 wins and no losses, moving on to the finals undefeated.

We spoke to Team UK ahead of the finals, which start on 3 November. They are a group of young men who seemed casual but a little nervous under the lights of a press interview. For most of them, Overwatch is their first time on the world stage, representing their country in a tournament where they have performed better than anyone thought they could

Credit: Robert Paul More

In an introduction, few of the players used their real names. 'Boombox' describes himself as the team's flex player, while 'MikeyA' calls his role "hitscan DPS." Their pseudonyms come first, with their roles in the team being perfectly understandable to a fan but nonsensical to everyone else.

It was, however, a professional interview. The players, sporting their Team UK jerseys, rattle off their experience playing games competitively before Overwatch. 'Hayez', the coach, had never played a game at a competitive level before this, while MikeyA had been playing with Team Fortress 2 professionals for some time. Like how a football player might have been a part of a Little League team, they have all been playing video games their whole lives.

But it has all been building to this moment. And Team UK's quarter final game against Sweden is looking more difficult than they first anticipated.

"Sweden have made roster changes from when they were in the group stage," team captain ChrisTFer says, "I think if we played against the same six that played in their qualification stage, it would have been over and we would have rolled them. I think the roster changes they made were smart though, they are now probably, as a whole, a stronger team. On an individual level, they match up better against us. But as I always say, the way we play under pressure when we get on stage, that's our hit factor."

Read more