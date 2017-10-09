The Overwatch Halloween Terror event starts tomorrow, and some new skins have leaked

This month is the spookiest time of year. The nights are getting darker, air is getting colder, Halloween is just around the corner, and this year there's even a Friday the 13th in October. It's all very scary. So, lighten the mood with Overwatch, as they're doing a Halloween event again this year.

Last year, the Halloween Terror event was started: new skins and other cosmetics were available in special loot boxes, and the Junkenstein's Revenge event was released for a limited time. In Junkenstein's Revenge, four players would fight off Zomnics (because zombie robots are perfectly sensible) and Halloween-themed heroes while protecting a gate. It was simple, but a fun exercise in how Overwatch can work quite well even when not a competitive player vs player shooter.

This year, Junkenstein appears to be returning for another Overwatch Halloween Terror. Whether that's in a return of the original Juneknstein's Revenge, an updated form, or something completely new is yet to be seen, but a teaser on Twitter confirmed as much, on top of showing two new skins that will be coming with the event for McCree and Reaper.

The nights grow cold

And monsters appear

A great evil gathers

And Halloween draws near... pic.twitter.com/98CXWqQ0gc





— Overwatch (@PlayOverwatch) October 3, 2017

As you can see at the end, the event is starting on October 10, 2017. Last year, it ran from October 11 to November 1, so this is likely to be running until October 31, perhaps with a bang given that's Halloween.

PC Gamer also noticed what looks like a little leak for the event, in the form of three skins that will be coming out. Whether they're real or not is unconfirmed, and they could be mockups that a fan has made, but Zenyatta, Mei, and Symmetra all look to be getting some fancy, fancy skins.

The leak came from reddit, and shows a Cthulu-esque Zenyatta skin, a demon Symmetra skin, and a jiangshi (a kind of hopping vampire from Chinese folklore) Mei skin. The background also shows off Eichenwalde, which is the location for the original Junkenstein's Revenge mode, so if these are accurate, it's likely we'll see it return, perhaps improved to move inside the castle.

We've only got to wait a day to find out if they are real, and we'll update with everything we can find in the Overwatch Halloween Terror event when it begins.