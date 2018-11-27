NASA Insight lander shares first photo from the surface of Mars

From Country Living

NASA has shared the first pictures from its Mars Insight robot, which successfully landed on the red planet yesterday after a six-month journey through our Solar System.

The US Space Agency is using the Insight probe to study Mars' interior over a period of two years, in order to work out how the rocky planet was formed. It's the first time NASA has sent a mission to our closest neighbour in six years.

The Insight's camera beamed this image of Mars' rocky surface back to Mission Control, at California's Jet Propulsion Laboratory, just after touchdown at 7:52pm GMT yesterday.

NASA says the image shows the probe successfully managed to slow from 12,427 miles per hour to zero in about seven minutes, landing safely near the planet's equator.

Photo credit: NASA More

The dust kicked up by the descent obscured much of the view, but the rocky red soil –and parts of the lander, including its feet – are visible. You can also make out the 'Martian horizon' between land and sky across the top of the image.

"The transparent lens cover was still in place to protect the lens from any dust kicked up while landing near Mars' equator on the western side of a flat, smooth expanse of lava called Elysium Planitia," the Space Agency explained.

Our Mars Odyssey orbiter phoned home, relaying news from @NASAInSight indicating its solar panels are open & collecting sunlight on the Martian surface. Also in the dispatch: this snapshot from the lander's arm showing the instruments in their new home: https://t.co/WygR5X2Px4 pic.twitter.com/UwzBsu8BNe - NASA (@NASA) November 27, 2018

"It looks like mushroom soup," one Instagram follower commented.

Expect clearer photos to follow as the probe gets accustomed to its new surroundings.

"Over the next few weeks InSight will deploy several scientific instruments, including a rumble-detecting seismometer," NASA explained on its Picture of the Day website.

"These instruments are expected to give humanity unprecedented data involving the interior of Mars, a region thought to harbour formation clues not only about Mars, but Earth."

You can follow the Insight's progress via NASA's Instagram and Twitter accounts.

('You Might Also Like',)