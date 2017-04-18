Microwaving tea is good for you, say scientists

From Country Living UK

The secret to making the perfect cup of tea has long been debated, but according to the latest research, we should all be using the microwave. Particularly if we want to make our cuppas healthier, that is.

The research was conducted by Dr Quan Vuong, from the University of Newcastle in New South Wales, Australia, who specialises in ways to "add value" to natural products, ABC reports.

In his study, Dr Vuong extracted and purified the important components of green and black tea and found that using the method below activated 80% of the caffeine, theanine and polyphenol. He also found the following controversial method generated the best taste.

Put hot water in the cup with your teabag Heat in the microwave for 30 seconds on half power Let it sit for a minute

Theanine is an essential amino acid, which is said to promote relaxation, while polyphenols, also found in dark chocolate, are antioxidants linked to the prevention of degenerative diseases.

According to Dr Vuong, "Microwaving is one of the advanced technologies to get more bioactive compounds from the products," but despite the reported health benefits, tea lovers everywhere (especially in Britain) have been losing it on Twitter.

It is a breach of the Human Rights Act to microwave a cup of tea. DO. NOT. DO. THIS. EVER! https://t.co/R3CGtwoJle - Ben (@lawsofben) April 11, 2017

I'm not microwaving tea, I'm not a barbarian. - Big Ian (@itsbigian) April 11, 2017

And it's not the first time the subject has sparked national outcry. David Tennant's character microwaving a cup of tea in an episode of Broadchurch last month caused 'tea-maggedon' amongst viewers of the show.

Praying Hardy doesn't microwave his tea again because I can't deal with that on top of everything else. #Broadchurch - Alex Ryans (@alexryans) April 3, 2017

So, fancy a brew?

From Good Housekeeping UK

You Might Also Like