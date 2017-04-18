    Microwaving tea is good for you, say scientists

    Katie Jones
    Photo credit: YuriF

    From Country Living UK

    The secret to making the perfect cup of tea has long been debated, but according to the latest research, we should all be using the microwave. Particularly if we want to make our cuppas healthier, that is.

    The research was conducted by Dr Quan Vuong, from the University of Newcastle in New South Wales, Australia, who specialises in ways to "add value" to natural products, ABC reports.

    In his study, Dr Vuong extracted and purified the important components of green and black tea and found that using the method below activated 80% of the caffeine, theanine and polyphenol. He also found the following controversial method generated the best taste.

    1. Put hot water in the cup with your teabag
    2. Heat in the microwave for 30 seconds on half power
    3. Let it sit for a minute

    Theanine is an essential amino acid, which is said to promote relaxation, while polyphenols, also found in dark chocolate, are antioxidants linked to the prevention of degenerative diseases.

    According to Dr Vuong, "Microwaving is one of the advanced technologies to get more bioactive compounds from the products," but despite the reported health benefits, tea lovers everywhere (especially in Britain) have been losing it on Twitter.

    And it's not the first time the subject has sparked national outcry. David Tennant's character microwaving a cup of tea in an episode of Broadchurch last month caused 'tea-maggedon' amongst viewers of the show.

    So, fancy a brew?

    From Good Housekeeping UK

    You Might Also Like

    • These will be the hottest baby names of 2017
      Style
      Marie Claire Dorking

      These will be the hottest baby names of 2017

      The hottest baby names list of 2017 has been released and there's not an Amelia or a Harry in sight!

    • How she did it: 'The way a person drinks tea can tell you a lot about them'
      Style
      The Telegraph

      How she did it: 'The way a person drinks tea can tell you a lot about them'

      Bernadine Tay's love of tea started early on. The 38-year-old was born in Singapore and recalls her mother boiling black tea as part of her evening ritual. It became ceremonious, marking the time of day and bringing people together. 

    • Lady Gaga FaceTimed Prince William for candid mental health chat
      Style
      Lauren Sharkey

      Lady Gaga FaceTimed Prince William for candid mental health chat

      The unlikely pair opened up about their personal issues.

    • The best all-inclusive hotels in Greece
      Style
      The Telegraph

      The best all-inclusive hotels in Greece

      An insider's guide to the top all-inclusive hotels in Greece, including the best for kid's clubs, family-friendly facilities, watersports, beach access, swimming pools, spas, tennis courts and rooms with sea views, in Corfu, Crete, Rhodes, the Peloponnese, Messinia and Halkidiki. Aeolos Beach HotelPerama, Corfu, Greece

    • Meet the couple who have taken 200 trips with the same cruise line
      Style
      The Telegraph

      Meet the couple who have taken 200 trips with the same cruise line

      Bernard and Janice Caffary, it would seem, fall into the latter group. For the US couple, from Lakeland, Florida, have just completed their 200th Carnival cruise in just 15 years. Carnival honoured the couple’s landmark sailing with a ceremony at Port Canaveral cruise terminal, while they were served up a variety of VIP perks on their latest trip.

    • Meghan Markle will attend Pippa Middleton's wedding - sort of
      Style
      Lauren Sharkey

      Meghan Markle will attend Pippa Middleton's wedding - sort of

      Prince Harry's girlfriend will only be invited to the wedding reception.

    • Jail Break: What happens when students try to hitch-hike across Europe?
      Style
      The Independent

      Jail Break: What happens when students try to hitch-hike across Europe?

      In an attempt to keep everyone in one piece by the end of the Jail Break, organisers demand competitors send regular updates on their location, direction and method of travel in including registration plates of vehicles. At the time, Jopson was a Queen Mary University student, and had just 36 hours to complete the task. Luckily, Jopson, who is a 26-year-old chef based in London, lived to tell the tale.

    • The New Ethical Beauty Brand You Need To Know
      Style
      Refinery 29 UK

      The New Ethical Beauty Brand You Need To Know

      An industrial estate in East London isn’t where you would immediately expect to find the home of a luxury beauty brand, but The Soap Co. is not like any other luxury beauty brand. The Soap Co. is much more than a brand making beautiful bath and body products, it’s a social enterprise creating jobs for people who are blind or otherwise disabled or disadvantaged. While beauty brands working with charitable causes is nothing new (just think of the work Estée Lauder has done with Breast Cancer Awareness or The Body Shop’s animal rights campaigning), a social enterprise making beauty products is something rather unique.

    • Money Diary: Retail Buyer On 53k Living In Bristol
      Style
      Refinery 29 UK

      Money Diary: Retail Buyer On 53k Living In Bristol

      Welcome to Money Diaries, where we're tackling what might be the last taboo facing modern working women: money. We're asking a cross-section of women how they spend their hard-earned money during a seven-day period – and we're tracking every last penny.

    • Trump Wants To Ride In A Golden Carriage When He Goes To Meet The Queen
      Style
      Refinery 29 UK

      Trump Wants To Ride In A Golden Carriage When He Goes To Meet The Queen

      Picture it: Donald Trump waving from from the Queen of England's golden carriage, while riding down The Mall to Buckingham Palace. Ahead of his trip to England the second week in October, President Donald Trump has insisted on the receiving the royal treatment. The White House has apparently submitted an itinerary that includes a carriage procession down the Mall, to announce Trump’s arrival.

    • There Could Be A Girls Spin-Off
      Style
      Refinery 29 UK

      There Could Be A Girls Spin-Off

      Hannah formed an actual bond with her baby, had an actual realisation while screaming at a teen, and had actually the funniest conversation in television history when she was yelling at Marnie while wearing a breast pump vest. Which is why we're excited that a Girls spin-off could be happening, if showrunner Jenni Konner has anything to say about it.

    • Broadchurch season 3 finale review: Trish Winterman's rapist revealed in a shocking denouement
      Style
      The Independent

      Broadchurch season 3 finale review: Trish Winterman's rapist revealed in a shocking denouement

      Well, technically, it was lonely, impressionable schoolboy Michael Lucas (Deon Lee-Williams) who was groomed by Leo Humphries (Chris Mason) to attack Trish. Thanks to top-drawer acting across the board, not least from Broadchurch's detective duo Hardy (David Tennant) and Miller (Olivia Colman), and a pacy script, it was also the sort of gripping telly that makes you feel like you’ve been holding your breath for the best part of an hour – in a good way. “It’s just sex,” said Leo in the interview room when the game was up and it was revealed that as well as bullying Michael Lucas into Trish Winterman’s attack, he was behind at least two more similar crimes.

    • This fitness blogger hasn't shaved her body hair in over a year
      Style
      Jessica Ankomah

      This fitness blogger hasn't shaved her body hair in over a year

      As a body builder, she regularly shares fitness regimes and body transformation photos on Instagram. In a bid to become “more comfortable in herself,” she’s decided to stop shaving her body hair — and is encouraging other women to do the same.

    • This Is Your Next Netflix Murder Mystery Obsession
      Style
      Refinery 29 UK

      This Is Your Next Netflix Murder Mystery Obsession

      In December 2015, Making A Murderer fascinated and shocked Netflix subscribers episode after episode with its twist and turns regarding the murder of a young budding photographer, and the prosecution of the now infamous Steven Avery. Premiering May 19, the seven-part series will unravel the events leading up to and following the death of Sister Cathy Cesnik, who was murdered in November of 1969 (her body wasn't found until months later, into 1970). In the 50 years since her tragic passing, officials are only recently making strides towards solving and persecuting Sister Cathy's killer.

    • Why this woman is finally embracing her beard
      Style
      Krista Thurrott

      Why this woman is finally embracing her beard

      Alma Torres was only 16 when she found out that she has polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS) — which caused her to gain weight, have severe abdominal pain, irregular periods and grow facial hair. Now, at 24 years old, Torres has embraced her facial hair – and just last August she began to grow it out, despite society’s pressure to look like the women she sees in magazines. While she has received negative comments both online and offline, Torres attributes her newfound confidence to her facial hair, recognizing that negative criticism from others is often a result of someone else’s insecurity.

    • Dolce & Gabbana Is Releasing A Line Of Kitchen Appliances
      Style
      Refinery 29 UK

      Dolce & Gabbana Is Releasing A Line Of Kitchen Appliances

      As much as we might want to, most of us don’t get a many — or any — chances to wear designer labels. Dolce & Gabbana’s newest collaboration, however, will give fans a very practical way to sport its gorgeous designs in everyday life. D&G has teamed up with SMEG, the Italian home appliance company, to roll out a line of truly beautiful small kitchen appliances.

    • Your Favourite David Bowie Movie Is Getting A Sequel
      Style
      Refinery 29 UK

      Your Favourite David Bowie Movie Is Getting A Sequel

      When David Bowie passed away last year, many of us revisited his ground-breaking music - there was even an impromptu street party in Brixton, the area of London where he grew up. In this Jim Henson-directed musical fantasy, a young Jennifer Connelly is given 13 hours to rescue her brother from a magical maze after he's kidnapped by Bowie's hairspray-hogging baddie, the Goblin King. Labyrinth wasn't a runaway success at the time, but it's since been acknowledged as a bit of a cult classic.

    • Prince Harry Opens Up About His Mental Health & Not Being “Normal"
      Style
      Refinery 29 UK

      Prince Harry Opens Up About His Mental Health & Not Being “Normal"

      The royal family is not known for being overly candid. Additionally, no one would describe the Queen and her grandchildren as "normal," but now Prince Harry wants to change that by pointing out that no one is normal, especially not when it comes to mental health. The 32-year-old royal engaged in an extremely frank conversation with writer Bryony Gordon of The Telegraph to talk about his mental health and how he only recently came to terms with his emotions following his mother Princess Diana's traumatic death.

    • This Pop Star Wore the Wildest Jeans at Coachella
      Style
      Maggie Parker

      This Pop Star Wore the Wildest Jeans at Coachella

      Ryan Destiny is the latest celebrity to prove that pants are optional at Coachella. The singer and actress attended Day 2 of the festival in not-all-there jeans.

    • This Is How the Royal Family Does Easter
      Style
      Elle

      This Is How the Royal Family Does Easter

      The family gathered at St George's Chapel near Windsor Castle.

    • Kyle Richards Shamed For Posting Photo Of Daughter In Bikini
      Style
      Refinery 29 UK

      Kyle Richards Shamed For Posting Photo Of Daughter In Bikini

      Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Kyle Richards faced some nasty mummy-shamers in the comments section of an innocent Instagram post she made this weekend. On Saturday, Richards posted a photo of her 9-year-old daughter Portia on family vacation in Italy. Some people are criticising Richards for posting an image sexualising her young daughter on a platform where anyone, including perverts, can see her.