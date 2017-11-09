Meet Team GB's youngest Winter Olympian, the 17 year-old skier heading to Pyeongchang

Despite still studying for her A Levels Madi Rowlands is one of Team GB's medal hopefuls heading to South Korea - Sam Mellish

Madison (Madi) Rowlands is a double Youth Olympic Games medallist from Lillehammer 2016, where she took gold in the ski halfpipe and bronze in ski slopestyle. At the Pyeongchang 2018 Olympic Games, Madi Rowlands will be just 17 and is hoping to compete in both slopestyle and halfpipe events. She is the youngest member of the GB park & pipe team and the only member competing in two Olympic ski events.

Rowlands started skiing with her family in Les Deux Alpes from as young as she could walk. When Madi was eight years old she followed her older brother Mike into a ski park and has loved the challenge ever since.

Aged 10 Rowlands started competing and the following year entered the British Championships in Laax winning her age group category in all four ski events on the programme – halfpipe, slopestyle, big air, and ski cross. She soon dropped the odd one out, which is ski cross and concentrated on the true freestyle events.

Rowlands trained at Chatham dry ski slope just a few minutes drive from the family home, but was put off dry slopes when she had a crash at the one in Norwich and broke both her thumbs and three fingers. “I had just started secondary school, but I couldn’t write or use a computer for about four weeks.”

It would not be the first time that Fort Pitt Grammar School would need to be sympathetic when it came to Madi. “I used to be quite smart, but with all my training I am never there. I got 10 GCSEs which is amazing, considering I didn’t revise. Now I’m doing just one A Level, in physical education. Rowlands still has one more year before graduating in the summer of 2018.

Rowlands competed in the 2016 Youth Olympic Games in only her second season as an internationally registered athlete, an experience that should serve her well in Pyeongchang. “The highlight was after I won gold when I called my grandmother and she was crying down the phone to me – that made my day.”

Last season Rowlands showed good consistency, never placing worse than thirteenth in the seven World Cup competitions she entered. Her best result came at the Font Romeu slopestyle event where she qualified for a World Cup final for the first time and came eighth.

However, Rowlands has not been without some injury troubles. Last season alone a training crash in December in Canada put her off skis for two weeks with concussion, she suffered whiplash after a car crash in Breckenridge earlier in November and then broke her arm training halfpipe in February in Tignes. When I met her in March in Laax, Switzerland at the 2017 British Snowboard & Freeski Championships, known as the BRITS, she was also sporting a black eye.

