Meet groundbreaking British snowboarder Billy Morgan, setting his sights on Olympic glory at Pyeongchang 2018

Billy Morgan is a groundbreaking snowboarder who in 2015 became the first person to land the biggest trick in the sport to date – the quad cork 1800. Always one to push the boundaries of what is humanly possible, Morgan’s drive to progress the sport has divided opinions across the snowboarding community. Some admire his incredible athletic ability, while others bemoan the current gymnastic aspect of the sport.

Morgan competed in the Sochi 2014 Olympics, placing 10th in the inaugural slopestyle event, but the inclusion of big air in Pyeongchang presents him with a better chance of winning an Olympic medal as it’s his stronger discipline.

A talented acrobatic gymnast as a child, Morgan took up snowboarding uncharacteristically late, as a 14-year-old at Southampton dry slope – he didn’t ride on snow until he was 18. Morgan’s introduction to snowboarding coincided with a move away from competitive gymnastics.

“I quit structured gymnastics at 14 but carried on with adult evening sessions, which always got really experimental and crazy,” he says. “At the same time I was learning to snowboard and I loved it from the start.”

Morgan first made the snowboarding world sit up and take note in December 2011 while training in Breckenridge, Colorado. At 22 years old, after only four seasons riding on snow, he landed the world’s first triple corked backside rodeo 1260. In doing so, he joined an elite club of top riders capable of doing triple corked spins. A video of his jump, filmed by fellow British Olympic team rider Ben Kilner, has been viewed almost one million times on YouTube.

Morgan took the confidence from landing his first triple into the competition circuit. Within two seasons Morgan scored his first World Cup podium place, with a bronze medal in Sierra Nevada in 2013.

Billy Morgan’s superb physicality and spatial awareness on his snowboard is often credited to his gymnastic background, but British team snowboard coach Hamish McKnight sees it differently. “It actually goes much deeper than that,” McKnight says. “What Billy took from gymnastics was a commitment to progression for progression’s sake, and he works a little bit harder than everyone else in pursuit of those goals. The transfer of skills from gymnastics only got him so far – he still needs to be a great snowboarder to do the tricks he does.”

At the Sochi Olympic Games in 2014, Morgan qualified for the slopestyle final, but a mistake on the rail section cost him a chance of a medal. Jenny Jones’s bronze medal in the women’s slopestyle guaranteed funding from UK Sport for the next four-year cycle, and the success of the sport as a whole convinced the International Olympic Committee (IOC) to include big air in the programme for Pyeongchang 2018.

In order to compete in Sochi, Morgan had delayed an operation to repair a torn anterior cruciate knee ligament, a decision that eventually caught up with him the following season. In spring 2015, he had an appointment booked for a knee operation, but there was one thing he wanted to do before going under the surgeon’s knife. On a specially constructed jump in Livigno, Italy, Morgan’s drive for progression was taken to a new level when he landed the world’s first quad cork 1800.

