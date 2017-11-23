Meet freestyle skier Izzy Atkin, one of Britain’s best Winter Olympic medal hopes

Last season in Silvaplana, Switzerland, Izzy Atkin became the first British woman to win a ski slopestyle World Cup competition. It was the first time the teenager had ever stood on a World Cup podium. A couple of weeks later, Atkin competed in the World Championships in Sierra Nevada, taking home the bronze medal in slopestyle. Coming off the back of three years’ work with the GB Park and Pipe team, the results marked her out as a real medal contender for the 2018 Olympic Games.

Born in Boston, Massachusetts, to an English father and a Malaysian mother, Atkin started skiing at three years old on Sugarloaf Mountain in Maine. The family would drive to the resort every weekend to ski during the winter. Realising Izzy’s potential, they moved to Park City in Utah when she was 14 years old so she could ski every day. “I think my parents were looking for a change,” says Atkin, now aged 19. “The west coast has a very different vibe to the east.”

Atkin enrolled in Park City’s Winter Sports High School, which was set up in 1994 by parents of US ski racers. The academic year runs from April to November so that winter sports athletes can train and compete all season with their clubs or national teams. Alumni of the school include Olympic alpine skiing gold medallists Ted Ligety and Julia Mancuso, and the current gold medal holder in ski slopestyle, Joss Christensen.

At the same time, Atkin’s father Mike was talking to British freestyle coach Pat Sharples about his daughter joining the GB Park & Pipe programme. Sharples remembers the conversation: “They liked the way we run our team,” he says. “Izzy is a quiet person and unless you are a loud, big character you could get lost on the US Team.”

Sharples recalls that when the coaches first took her on, she was only spinning 360s, but was technically a great skier. “Izzy had done a bit of alpine racing, moguls, halfpipe and backcountry – she could literally ski the whole mountain and that has been a big advantage for sure.”

Atkin’s results last season didn’t come as a surprise to Sharples. “Izzy has just started to come into her own as an athlete and her confidence has really built. She is one of the most stylish, tidy and consistent women skiers on the tour right now.”

Before her maiden victory in Silvaplana, Atkin had scored 11 top ten results, including a fifth-place finish at the big air contest in Quebec City, Canada, in February 2017. Although big air skiing is not an Olympic event, Quebec City was a turning point for Atkin, and it was here that she started to introduce tougher tricks into her competition runs. “I did a leftside 720, which is my unnatural side. The fact that I landed it and got fifth really boosted my confidence in that trick, so I put it into my slopestyle run for the next contest at the Silvaplana World Cup.”

Lining up at Silvaplana in March 2017, the strong field for the slopestyle World Cup event included all three Olympic medallists from Sochi – Dara Howell, Devin Logan and Kim Lamarre – as well as World Cup leader Sarah Hoefflin. Introducing the unnatural leftside 720 had an immediate effect on Atkin’s scoring ability, as she booked her place in the final and won the event with a score of 88.40 out of 100. “I was so stoked that I was able to put that run down. It was a big breakthrough for me in my mental game. I included tricks that I had been working on for a while in training but had been too scared to use in competition.”

