Meet the former Manchester United defender who now runs a zero-waste vegan food shop

We spoke to Richard Eckersley, 28, about his journey from Old Trafford to Totnes

I don’t know whether I fell out of love with football or it fell out of love with me. I came through the ranks at Manchester United and then played for Burnley, Toronto FC, New York Red Bulls and then Oldham Athletic, but it got to the point where my passion for football wasn’t the same and I think it affected the way I played.

When I was a younger player I used to be incredibly passionate and very aggressive, but I began to question things. It was just a game, and I wondered whether I could affect the world more by doing other things.

Richard fends off a young Gareth Bale, left, in 2009 Credit: Ed Sykes/REX/Shutterstock More

My wife Nicola and I had been together since we were 16. She’d watched me play at Old Trafford, and she’d come to North America with me, and at the same time we began to open our eyes to the way we use and abuse animals and create so much waste. We turned vegetarian in 2013, and vegan in 2014.

I think the foundations given to me at Manchester United – the discipline, the organisation – have come out in the way we run the shop

A bit later I read online about a shop in Berlin where you bring your own jars in and they weigh out eco-friendly food for you, and I thought it was brilliant. At this point Nicola and I were living in a building in central Manchester that didn’t have its own recycling bins, and so we were collecting our own by the door and taking it to a recycling centre ourselves. We saw for ourselves the amount of waste we were going through, and it was a big wake-up call.

So we tried to start a revolution. Thanks to my football career, we had the resources to get going, and we opened the shop in Totnes, Devon, on March 11 this year. We’d liked Totnes because it seemed eco-friendly and forward-thinking, and when we visited we fell in love with the community. Since we opened, business has been great, and people have received the shop really well.

Richard with his wife, Nicola, and their daughter, Willow Credit: SWNS.com More

