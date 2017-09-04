London's Flat Iron Square hosts Meat vs Fish event

Meat vs Fish is the ultimate event for the pescetarians to get one over on the carnivores.

Luxury hospitality specialists, The Change Group, is hosting the one-off event to settle the battle between meat and fish by bringing 10 of London’s finest restaurants, five cooking meat dishes and 5 cooking fish dishes.

The Meat team consists of The Manor, Salt Yard, Tom Simmons, Rail House Café and The Sail Loft and the Fish Team features The Thomas Cubitt, Aqua Shard, Nushimi, Claw and Anglo.

They go head to head on Wednesday, 6 September, from 6pm until 11pm.

Guests can expect only the finest ingredients for the foodie event as the chefs will be focusing on sustainability and British-sourced produce.

Tickets are a minimum donation of £25 per head and will include two meat dish tokens and two fish tokens. Additional food and drinks will be on sale on the night. Guests must be over 18 years old.

Proceeds to the event will go to Action Against Hunger.

Photo: Laura Maccabee