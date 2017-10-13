A life-changing injury didn't stop my little girl learning to ski

Going on a skiing holiday is not like a normal break, where you might throw in a beach towel, a swimming costume and a change of clothes. You need kit – lots of it.

So on the first ever skiing holiday for our teenage family in April this year, we splashed out on new coats, gloves, socks, salopettes.

But we also had to make sure we didn’t forget a key piece of kit, which we have become used to over the past decade – a prosthetic leg, together with spare silicone sleeves to hold it in place.

Ever since Pollyanna, our two-year-old daughter, lost her leg below the knee in a bus crash in April 2007 we have done our best to make sure that she is brought up like any other young girl.

So this year, my wife, Sarah, and I decided to take Pollyanna and her brother, Barnaby (16), and sister, Sapphire (14), on a skiing holiday to Passo Tonale, in the Italian Dolomite mountains. Pollyanna’s mobility is good and bad due to her habit of growth spurts, which means that her leg needs frequent operations that can confine her to a wheelchair for months. In the weeks before we left, like other novice dads, I took the children for skiing lessons at the Snozone, a huge indoor artificial slope in Milton Keynes.

Passo Tonale Credit: AP

Both Barnaby and Sapphire had been on school trips before and it was clear that they could look after themselves on the slopes. Sapphire was a natural, Barnaby less so. They only needed a lesson each to remind them of what to do. But with Pollyanna, it was more complex because she was a complete novice and she only had one leg.

I had picked the Snozone because there is a team of adaptive skiing instructors who teach the disabled how to ski. The first challenge was to work out what kind of skis Pollyanna would need. She has no shin or foot below her right knee, which meant that she would only be able to stand on her good leg. There were a couple of options: a sit ski, which is a bit like a chair on skis, or outriggers, which look like crutches with short foot-long skis attached to the ends.

The outriggers were clearly the best option. Pollyanna would balance on her good foot on one normal ski, wearing her prosthetic blade on to which she could put weight when queuing for a ski lift.

Ski outriggers look like crutches with short foot-long skis attached to the ends Credit: Getty

The Snozone has two slopes – a nursery slope and a much longer and steeper one, which, by my reckoning, would be a blue ranking in Italy.

