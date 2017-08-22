Leaked nude photos of Miley Cyrus, Kristen Stewart, and a Victoria's Secret model spark 'Fappening' round 2 fears

Photo credit: Getty More

From Esquire UK

Three years after 'The Fappening', the day when a whole host of celebrities' iCloud accounts were hacked resulting in a huge number of highly personal photos and videos to be released onto the internet, there are now fears that round two might be on its way.

Private photos from the likes of Tiger Woods, Kristen Stewart, Miley Cyrus, and Olympic skier Lyndsey Vonn have allegedly been leaked online by a website notorious for previous breaches of privacy called Celebrity Jihad.

The hack has supposedly triggered those involved to take legal action, with Woods threatening a lawsuit if the hacked photos are not removed from the site.

In the case of Miley Cyrus and Kristen Stewart, the private photos are said to be from when Cyrus was dating the Victoria's Secret model Stella Maxwell: the current girlfriend of Stewart. The hacker responsible was sentenced to 18 months in jail.

This latest privacy invasion adds to the list of famous faces who have had their private photos stolen, with A-listers including Jennifer Lawrence, Kate Upton, Kirsten Dunst, Cara Delevingne and Selena Gomez all falling prey to the first wave of leaks back in 2014.

