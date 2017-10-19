The League of Legends 2017 World Championship quarter finals have started | Where to watch and our predictions

For the last couple of weeks, group stages for the League of Legends 2017 World Championship have been underway, with teams competing for those precious spots in the quarter finals. Now, we're doing to just 8 teams, and today's the first quarter final match. For the next four days, teams are competing in a best of five series each, where the winners will move forward to the semi finals next week.

Where to watch

All of the League of Legends 2017 World Championship is being streamed online at the official League of Legends esports site, with embedded streams from YouTube and Twitch included. It's the best place to watch the tournament, if only for the added statistics and data the site has on each game.

Longzhu Gaming v. Samsung Galaxy - Thursday October 19

The first series of the quarter finals is going to be tough for both teams involved, as they were both expected to be contenders into the semi finals and finals. As the way these things go though, one has to be eliminated.

Longzhu Gaming have had the most impressive run throughout the 2017 World Championship so far, being the only team to go 6-0 in the previous group stages, proving themselves against their competition. It can be argued that they did so well because of a weaker group than Samsung Galaxy, but they've definitely shown themselves to be on form for this World Championship.

SK Telecom T1 v. Misfits Gaming - Friday October 20

Unfortunately for Misfits Gaming, SK Telecom T1 will always be the favourites going into a World Championship game. Fighting for a hat trick of successive World Championship titles, SK Telecom T1 perhaps haven't been quite as impressive as some people expected, which may be a sign for Misfits Gaming.

SK Telecom T1 have, unlike previous years, shown very distinct weaknesses throughout the group stage. If Misfits Gaming can capitalise on that, they've got a shot, but never bet against SK Telecom T1, they're the two-time World Champions for a reason.

Royal Never Give Up v. Fnatic - Saturday October 21

Despite never reaching the legendary status of other teams, Royal Never Give Up have quickly shot up in people's ratings in the west. Coming second in the LPL, they have the advantage of fighting with a home crowd, as one of the two Chinese teams left in the tournament.

Fnatic are Europe's strongest team though, and despite having a tough time getting through the group stages, they've got some serious individual player skill. It's likely that they'll have some flashy moments, but Royal Never Give Up are the favourites to win the tournament in many people's eyes. It's unlikely Royal Never Give Up will struggle too much.

Team WE v. Cloud 9 - Sunday October 22

The last hopes for a North American team in the 2017 World Championships rest on Cloud 9. TSM and Immortals were knocked out earlier on in the competition, and now it's up to Cloud 9 to prove North America can compete on the world stage. They've got some clearly defined strengths and weaknesses though, and despite current strategies working well with Cloud 9's strength in Zachary 'Sneaky' Scuderi, they'll need to make sure those weaknesses can't be abused.

Team WE, on the other hand, have the home advantage, as another Chinese team left in the competition. Team WE are responsible for knocking out the North American favourites, TSM, and so Cloud 9 are definitely fighting for some North American respect now. That home advantage, couples with those clearly defined weaknesses, mean Cloud 9 are unlikely to win this set.